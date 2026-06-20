MAPPA Celebrates Art of Creation in Its 15th Anniversary Music Video

The anime studio MAPPA released a new video celebrating its 15th anniversary on Friday. The video is set to the song “Seikatsu” ("My Life") by the Japanese three-piece pop band PEOPLE 1 :

MAPPA describes the themes of the video:

The film delicately brings the song's emotions to life through animation, depicting the lives of people living in the same era, the connections they share, and the choices that shape their futures. The piece also incorporates elements unique to the animation production process, including key animation drawings and storyboards, creating a visually rich experience that celebrates both human relationships and the artistry of animation.

The staff for the music video includes:

PEOPLE 1 contributed the ending theme song "DOGLAND" to the Chainsaw Man anime, and MAPPA also animated a music video for "Like the Flatwoods Monster" ("Flatwoods Monster Mitai ni"), a song by Eve and PEOPLE 1 vocalist/bass guitarist Deu .

The studio also announced the MAPPA EXPO 15th Anniversary exhibition with pieces from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , Attack on Titan The Final Season , Jujutsu Kaisen , and more. The exhibition will run at the Yurakucho Museum in Tokyo from September 16 to December 7. As of press time, the staff has not yet announced ticket prices.