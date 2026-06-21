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Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
June 21 marks Father's Day, and while there aren't many gift-giving practices tied to the holiday in Japan, heartfelt messages are almost always given. All the children in the anime and manga worlds are sending their fathers a message of thanks:
Bonobono
本日、6月21日は #父の日👔💙💐— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) June 21, 2026
大切なおとうさんへ
いつもありがとう#ぼのぼの pic.twitter.com/34lqncKnro
Today, June 21 is Father's Day 👔💙💐
To our beloved fathers
Thank you for everything
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #父の日— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) June 21, 2026
おとうさん、いつも家族のためにがんばってくれてありがとう💗#ちびまる子ちゃん #6月21日 pic.twitter.com/cRyrP7mxvB
Today is Father's Day
Dad, thank you for always working so hard for our family 💗
Doraemon
今日は #父の日🌹— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) June 20, 2026
感謝の気持ちを、
それぞれの形で伝えよう♪https://t.co/FdBmz4rY1q pic.twitter.com/IuOfmsWA9l
Today is Father's Day 🌹
Let's express our feelings in our own ways♪
Dragon Quest
＼本日、6月21日は👨 #父の日👨／— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) June 20, 2026
『ドラゴンクエストIII』のオルテガや『ドラゴンクエストV』のパパスなど、DQシリーズには印象深いお父さんたちがたくさん登場します✨
みなさんが一番に思い浮かべるDQシリーズの「お父さん」は誰ですか？ ぜひリプライで教えてください💬#DQ pic.twitter.com/CrmDltang9
＼Today, June 21, is 👨Father's Day👨／
From Ortega in Dragon Quest III to Pankraz in Dragon Quest V, the DQ series features many memorable fathers✨
Who is the first “dad” that comes to mind from the DQ series for you? Please let us know in the replies💬
Girls Band Cry
👨父の日👨#ガルクラ pic.twitter.com/1MnYZb9PDx— アニメ『ガールズバンドクライ』公式 (@girlsbandcry) June 21, 2026
👨Father's Day👨
Naruto
今日は、#父の日！#NARUTO pic.twitter.com/dF1ECjnDWE— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) June 21, 2026
Today is Father's Day!
Pragmata
"Look, Hugh! I drew you with my favorite suit! Drawing is SO much fun, isn't it?"— PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) June 21, 2026
Hugh's Scribble Suit is now available in-game – a small #FathersDay gift from Diana to all space dads out there! #Pragmata pic.twitter.com/alsxFvmzDa
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
プレシアが用意したたくさんのごちそう。— プリンセスコネクト！Re:Dive公式 (@priconne_redive) June 21, 2026
その気持ちは、お父さんにも伝わったようです。
「パパ、ありがと。いつも。 」
「パパの方こそ、ありがとう。プレシア。」#プリコネR #父の日 pic.twitter.com/iAROPUH9rx
Precia prepared many dishes.
It seems her kindness really touched Dad.
“Thanks, Papa. For everything.”
“Papa's the one who should be thanking you, Precia.”
Rakuten Panda!
いつもありがとう！今日はゆっくり語らおう♪#父の日 #お買いものパンダ pic.twitter.com/CijutDUDJo— お買いものパンダ【楽天公式】 (@Rakuten_Panda) June 21, 2026
Thanks for everything! Let's take our time and chat today♪
Raccoon Rascal
今日は父の日だよ✨— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) June 21, 2026
みんなもお父さんにメッセージを送ってミャ～(◆'∇'◆)#ラスカル #父の日 pic.twitter.com/tmswOoxZFQ
Today is Father's Day✨
Everyone, send a message to your dad mya~(◆'∇'◆)
Rilakkuma
心から感謝をこめて…🌟— リラックマごゆるりサイト公式 (@rilakkuma_gyr) June 21, 2026
いつもありがとうございます！#父の日 pic.twitter.com/VxhusFCfMa
With heartfelt thanks…🌟
Thank you so much for everything!
Sanrio
＼6/21（日）は #父の日／— サンリオ【公式】 (@sanrio_news) June 21, 2026
お父さんいつもありがとう♡
✼•┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈•✼
サンリオキャラクターや
みんなのお父さんにメッセージを贈ろう♪ pic.twitter.com/Gn8fFcASIc
＼6/21 is Father's Day／
Thank you, Dad, for everything♡
✼•┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈•✼
Let's send messages to Sanrio characters and to all our dads♪
SPY x FAMILY
＼ 6月21日は #父の日 ☕ ／— SPY×FAMILY【公式】 (@spyfamily_comic) June 20, 2026
「子どもが泣かない世界」のために、
フォージャー家の「ちち」を全うするロイド。
そして、家族の毎日のために日々奮闘している
全国のお父さん、いつも本当にお疲れ様です。#SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー #ロイド・フォージャー pic.twitter.com/FCgnsHGEHI
＼ June 21 is Father's Day☕ ／
For a “world where children don't cry,” Lloyd fulfills his role as the “father” of the Forger family.
And to all the fathers across the country who work hard every day for their families, thank you so much for all your hard work.
Sylvanian Families
今日は父の日🌟— シルバニアファミリー【公式】 (@SylvanianJP) June 21, 2026
シルバニアファミリーのお父さんたちを集めて飾ってみました✨
シルバニア村には個性的なお父さんたちがいーっぱい♪
みなさんのお気に入りのお父さんは誰ですか？
ぜひコメントで教えてくださいね♪#シルバニアファミリー #シルバニア#父の日 #Fathersday #お父さん pic.twitter.com/UE5jy0pxUM
Today is Father's Day✨
We gathered the Sylvanian Families' dads and put them on display!✨
Sylvanian Village is full of unique dads♪
Who's your favorite dad?
Be sure to let us know in the comments♪
Tsuburaya Productions
#父の日 pic.twitter.com/SRVygrW4R6— 円谷プロダクション (@tsuburayaprod) June 20, 2026
Father's Day
Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!