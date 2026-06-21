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Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring SPY x FAMILY, Naruto, Pragmata, Doraemon, Chibi Maruko-chan, Girls Band Cry, Sanrio, Ultraman, & more!

June 21 marks Father's Day, and while there aren't many gift-giving practices tied to the holiday in Japan, heartfelt messages are almost always given. All the children in the anime and manga worlds are sending their fathers a message of thanks:

Bonobono

Today, June 21 is Father's Day 👔💙💐
To our beloved fathers
Thank you for everything

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Father's Day
Dad, thank you for always working so hard for our family 💗

Doraemon

Today is Father's Day 🌹
Let's express our feelings in our own ways♪

Dragon Quest

＼Today, June 21, is 👨Father's Day👨／
From Ortega in Dragon Quest III to Pankraz in Dragon Quest V, the DQ series features many memorable fathers✨
Who is the first “dad” that comes to mind from the DQ series for you? Please let us know in the replies💬

Girls Band Cry

👨Father's Day👨

Naruto

Today is Father's Day!

Pragmata

Princess Connect! Re:Dive

Precia prepared many dishes.
It seems her kindness really touched Dad.
“Thanks, Papa. For everything.”
“Papa's the one who should be thanking you, Precia.”

Rakuten Panda!

Thanks for everything! Let's take our time and chat today♪

Raccoon Rascal

Today is Father's Day✨
Everyone, send a message to your dad mya~(◆'∇'◆)

Rilakkuma

With heartfelt thanks…🌟
Thank you so much for everything!

Sanrio

＼6/21 is Father's Day／
Thank you, Dad, for everything♡
✼•┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈•✼
Let's send messages to Sanrio characters and to all our dads♪

SPY x FAMILY

＼ June 21 is Father's Day☕ ／
For a “world where children don't cry,” Lloyd fulfills his role as the “father” of the Forger family.
And to all the fathers across the country who work hard every day for their families, thank you so much for all your hard work.

Sylvanian Families

Today is Father's Day✨
We gathered the Sylvanian Families' dads and put them on display!✨
Sylvanian Village is full of unique dads♪
Who's your favorite dad?
Be sure to let us know in the comments♪

Tsuburaya Productions

Father's Day

Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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