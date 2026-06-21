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Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
After Children's Day on May 5 and Mother's Day on May 10, Japan rounds out the family-themed holidays with Father's Day on June 21. The fathers of the anime and manga worlds are receiving many heartfelt messages:
Detective Conan
Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama also celebrates his birthday on Father's Day 2026. And the Detective Conan franchise is celebrating its father:
／— 名探偵コナン公式アプリ (@conan_app) June 20, 2026
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
青山剛昌先生
＼
6月21日は、#青山剛昌先生 のお誕生日！
おめでとうございます！！#コナン公式アプリ pic.twitter.com/jKmzln1suE
／
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Gōshō Aoyama-sensei
＼
June 21 is Gōshō Aoyama-sensei's birthday!
Congratulations!!
6月21日は青山剛昌先生・怪盗キッド（黒羽快斗君）のお誕生日です🎉— 青山剛昌ふるさと館 (@gamf_staff) June 20, 2026
Happy Birthday！みんなでお祝いしましょう！
おめでとうございます👏✨ pic.twitter.com/14IEGRnXV6
June 21 is Gōshō Aoyama-sensei and Kaito Kid's (Kaito Kuroba) Birthday🎉
Happy Birthday! Let's celebrate together!
Congratulations!👏✨
【Happy Birthday】— コナン情報∥𝙲𝙾𝙽𝙰𝙽 (@conan_jouhou) June 20, 2026
6月21日は我らが『青山剛昌』先生、
⠀
そして…
『黒羽快斗(怪盗キッド)」の誕生日！
⠀
HAPPY
BIRTHDAY
KAITO! GOSHO!
⠀#まじっく快斗 #名探偵コナン pic.twitter.com/mWm4dPPvwS
【Happy Birthday】
June 21 is the birthday of our very own Gōshō Aoyama-sensei
and…
Kaito Kuroba (Kaito Kid)!
本日6月21日は#青山剛昌 先生のお誕生日です✨！— 劇場版名探偵コナン【公式】 (@conan_movie) June 21, 2026
おめでとうございます🎉
映画はまだまだ大ヒット上映中🪽✧
引き続き #ハイウェイの堕天使 をお楽しみください🎬 pic.twitter.com/UMTxUMbga4
June 21 is Gōshō Aoyama-sensei's birthday✨！
Congratulations🎉
The movie is still a smash hit in theaters!🪽✧
Please continue to enjoy Fallen Angel of the Highway🎬
Final Fantasy
👔今日は #父の日 👔— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) June 20, 2026
「あんたの息子で……よかった」
息子ティーダと父親ジェクトの想いが通じ合った瞬間💫
お父さんに気持ちを伝えるのは大切クポ❤️#FF10 pic.twitter.com/BatCIKQVZE
👔Today is Father's Day👔
“I'm glad…to have you as my father.”
The moment father and son, Tidus and Jecht, connected with each other💫
It's important to tell your dad how you feel, Kupo❤️
Golden Kamuy
本日6月21日は父の日ですッ!!— TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』公式 (@kamuy_anime) June 21, 2026
TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』の鯉登少尉の父・鯉登少将とアシㇼパの父・ウイルクをお届けッ!!
激しい戦いに身を投じながらも我が子を愛する、父としての2人をぜひご覧ください！https://t.co/fvcnMzGCVj#ゴールデンカムイ #父の日 pic.twitter.com/f4LzXyrwd8
June 21 is Father's Day!!
We present Second Lieutenant Koido's father Rear Admiral Koido and Asirpa's father Wilk from Golden Kamuy!!
Be sure to check out these two fathers who love their children dearly even as they threw themselves into fierce battles!
Yūki Kaji
「パパへ」と書いてくれたそうです🫶 #父の日 pic.twitter.com/T9pHsFei2S— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) June 21, 2026
They apparently wrote, “To Dad”🫶
Tite Kubo (Bleach)
【本日6/21は #父の日】— 久保帯人＆スタッフ (@tite_official) June 21, 2026
黒崎家を支える一護の父・一心
父の日をきっかけに、迷？シーンを振り返ってみるのもおすすめです！
〈スタッフ〉 pic.twitter.com/QTbxNzaDEd
【Today, 6/21, is Father's Day】
Ichigo's father, Isshin, the pillar of the Kurosaki family
We invite you to take this Father's Day as an opportunity to look back on some of these (questionable?) scenes!
〈Staff〉
Like a Dragon
本日は #父の日— RGGスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) June 21, 2026
不器用でも子どもたちのために頑張るみんなのお父さん👔
今日は皆さん父親にありがとうの感謝を伝えてみませんか？#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/vpbfTX6Q8n
Today is Father's Day
The dad who does his best for his kids, even if he's a bit clumsy👔
Why not take a moment today to tell your dad, “Thank you”?
My Hero Academia
#父の日#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/T4mM1ATGBD— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) June 21, 2026
Fathre's Day
My Melody
きょうは メロディが おとうさん するの♪ やさしくて ちからもちの だいすきな おとうさん♡#父の日 pic.twitter.com/65mPBSriiM— マイメロディ【公式】 (@Melody_Mariland) June 21, 2026
Today, Melody is going to be Daddy♪ A kind, strong, and beloved Daddy♡
Pokémon
今日は父の日👨— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) June 21, 2026
いつもありがとうの気持ちを込めて、
お父さんの趣味に付き合ってあげるのもいいかも……？#ポケモン剣盾 pic.twitter.com/EitKVBxVPV
Today is Father's Day👨
As a way of saying “thank you,” maybe it would be nice joining your dad in his hobby…?
Image: A nice father-daughter expedition! Finally!
Prime Video Anime
6月21日は父の日！— Prime Video Anime(プライムビデオアニメ) (@PrimeVideoAnime) June 21, 2026
理想の父親といえば、やっぱりこの人、
マース・ヒューズ。
彼にならって、家族に愛を伝えてみませんか？
『鋼の錬金術師 FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST』
プライムビデオで見放題配信中！ pic.twitter.com/WVpHnd33et
June 21 is Father's Day!
When it comes to the ideal father, it must be him, Maes Hughes.
Why not follow his example and express your love to your family?
Resident Evil
闘うお父さん、バリー・バートンの名シーンをどうぞ。#父の日 #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/rVpmJodO5n— 【公式】バイオハザード / RESIDENT EVIL PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) June 21, 2026
Please enjoy some memorable scenes featuring the fighting dad, Barry Burton.
SNK
今日は #父の日 👨— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) June 21, 2026
大きな愛で包み込んでくれるお父さん👨🦳
いつもありがとう ✨ pic.twitter.com/u1ces8IrHK
Today is Father's Day👨
To the fathers who wrap us in their boundless love👨🦳
Thank you, for everything✨
Sumikko Gurashi
おうじが何かかいているみたい#映画すみっコぐらし pic.twitter.com/qZG6z1PMjl— すみっコぐらし【公式】 (@sumikko_335) June 21, 2026
It looks like the prince is drawing something.
おうさまへのプレゼントだったんだね— すみっコぐらし【公式】 (@sumikko_335) June 21, 2026
よろこんでくれてよかったね☁️✨#父の日#映画すみっコぐらし pic.twitter.com/hmFwRjQcqC
So it was a gift for the king? We're glad he loved it☁️✨
Tales of video game series
The Tales of franchise featured an image of Tales of Destiny and Tales of Destiny 2 father and son duo Stahn Aileron and Kyle Dunamis.
本日は父の日！#テイルズ #デスティニー #デスティニー2 pic.twitter.com/iACKlx6Ob3— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) June 21, 2026
Today is Father's Day!
The Elusive Samurai
本日は #父の日 です。— TVアニメ『逃げ上手の若君』 (@nigewaka_anime) June 21, 2026
普段伝えられない感謝を伝えましょう💌 pic.twitter.com/dV8XD8NMnp
Today is Father's Day.
Express the gratitude you don't usually get to share💌
Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I