Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

After Children's Day on May 5 and Mother's Day on May 10, Japan rounds out the family-themed holidays with Father's Day on June 21. The fathers of the anime and manga worlds are receiving many heartfelt messages:

Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama also celebrates his birthday on Father's Day 2026. And the Detective Conan franchise is celebrating its father:

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HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Gōshō Aoyama -sensei

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June 21 is Gōshō Aoyama -sensei's birthday!

Congratulations!!

June 21 is Gōshō Aoyama -sensei and Kaito Kid's (Kaito Kuroba) Birthday🎉

Happy Birthday! Let's celebrate together!

Congratulations!👏✨

【Happy Birthday】

June 21 is the birthday of our very own Gōshō Aoyama -sensei

and…

Kaito Kuroba (Kaito Kid)!

June 21 is Gōshō Aoyama -sensei's birthday✨！

Congratulations🎉

The movie is still a smash hit in theaters!🪽✧

Please continue to enjoy Fallen Angel of the Highway🎬

Final Fantasy

👔Today is Father's Day👔

“I'm glad…to have you as my father.”

The moment father and son, Tidus and Jecht, connected with each other💫

It's important to tell your dad how you feel, Kupo❤️

June 21 is Father's Day!!

We present Second Lieutenant Koido's father Rear Admiral Koido and Asirpa's father Wilk from Golden Kamuy !!

Be sure to check out these two fathers who love their children dearly even as they threw themselves into fierce battles!

They apparently wrote, “To Dad”🫶

【Today, 6/21, is Father's Day】

Ichigo's father, Isshin, the pillar of the Kurosaki family

We invite you to take this Father's Day as an opportunity to look back on some of these (questionable?) scenes!

〈Staff〉

Like a Dragon

Today is Father's Day

The dad who does his best for his kids, even if he's a bit clumsy👔

Why not take a moment today to tell your dad, “Thank you”?

Fathre's Day

My Melody

Today, Melody is going to be Daddy♪ A kind, strong, and beloved Daddy♡

Today is Father's Day👨

As a way of saying “thank you,” maybe it would be nice joining your dad in his hobby…?

Image: A nice father-daughter expedition! Finally!

Prime Video Anime

June 21 is Father's Day!

When it comes to the ideal father, it must be him, Maes Hughes.

Why not follow his example and express your love to your family?

Resident Evil

Please enjoy some memorable scenes featuring the fighting dad, Barry Burton.

Today is Father's Day👨

To the fathers who wrap us in their boundless love👨‍🦳

Thank you, for everything✨

Sumikko Gurashi

It looks like the prince is drawing something.

So it was a gift for the king? We're glad he loved it☁️✨

Tales of video game series

The Tales of franchise featured an image of Tales of Destiny and Tales of Destiny 2 father and son duo Stahn Aileron and Kyle Dunamis.

Today is Father's Day!

Today is Father's Day.

Express the gratitude you don't usually get to share💌

Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!