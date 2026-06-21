Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

Fathers come in all sorts of forms. From the men who raised us in the home to those who nurtured us outside of the home, we have more fathers that we may think. So, let's honor all our fathers this Father's Day with some special messages from the anime and manga worlds!

Today is Father's Day 💙⭐️

We love Barbapapa !

To all the dads across the country, thank you for all your hard work!🌈

Today is Father's Day👔👨

Trevor Belmont, the legendary vampire hunter and Rose's father.

His whip and spirit have been passed down to his daughter.

Let's express our gratitude!

When I texted my dad to say “Thank you,” he replied, “It's ‘Family Day’ because it's a time to look back on memories with our children.”

Dad… I love you so much!!

／

Today, June 21, is

Father's Day！

＼

From Girl Meets Rock! volume 3

Chapter 30, “Let's Reunite with Dad”

Harmony Land

Today, June 21, is Father's Day✨

I wonder how Purin will show his gratitude?💓

Heaven Burns Red

【Today is Father's Day👨】

The “Dad” who also appears in the world of Heaven Burn💐

Today, let's share that “thank you” we usually find hard to say with the person who's always watching over us✉️

Kapibarasan

Kapibarasan expressed its Father's Day messages using English letters in Japanese.

Thank kyuru dad

Eiko Kera posted an ATASHIn'CHI short of Mikan making her father dinner while her mother goes on an overnight trip.

Today is Father's Day😊

Manabu Nii (Key Animation on various franchises)

Manabu Nii made a pun for Father's Day by poking fun of the Japanese word “chichi” (ちち) being read as “father” (父) or “breast” (乳) depending on context and the kanji used.

Since today is breast day…💮

Thank you.

Happiness arrived in the form of a bouquet.🌼

Won't it be gone before I get it?

The third Sunday of June in Father's Day👔

Your slightly embarrassed message of thanks and appreciation.

Why not write it down on a card?

↓Free Father's Day Message Card Download

sns. Sega .jp/sp/#paper

Shimajirō

Both Dad's and Papa's will surely be overjoyed!✨

How will you all show your dad how much you appreciate him?

Today is Father's Day👔

To all the fathers battling through each day, thank you for everything.

Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!