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Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Fathers come in all sorts of forms. From the men who raised us in the home to those who nurtured us outside of the home, we have more fathers that we may think. So, let's honor all our fathers this Father's Day with some special messages from the anime and manga worlds!
BARBAPAPA
今日は #父の日 💙⭐️— BARBAPAPA(バーバパパ)【公式】 (@barbapapa_jp) June 21, 2026
バーバパパ、だいすきだよ！
全国のパパ、いつもおつかれさま！🌈#barbapapa #バーバパパ pic.twitter.com/I1Yz4Ewf9J
Today is Father's Day 💙⭐️
We love Barbapapa!
To all the dads across the country, thank you for all your hard work!🌈
Castlevania
今日は #父の日👔👨— Castlevania（キャッスルヴァニア）公式 (@Castlevania_JP) June 20, 2026
伝説のヴァンパイアハンターにして、
ローズの父――トレバー・ベルモンド。
その鞭と意志は、娘にも受け継がれている。
日頃の感謝を伝えよう！#Castlevania #キャッスルヴァニアBC #CastlevaniaBC pic.twitter.com/Com5Hqtlnu
Today is Father's Day👔👨
Trevor Belmont, the legendary vampire hunter and Rose's father.
His whip and spirit have been passed down to his daughter.
Let's express our gratitude!
Minori Chihara
お父さんにいつもありがとうって連絡したら「子供たちとの思い出を振り返る時間でもあるから"家族の日" だよ」って返ってきた— 茅原実里 (@minori_contact) June 21, 2026
父… 大好きっ！！#父の日 pic.twitter.com/kyLosS8W5o
When I texted my dad to say “Thank you,” he replied, “It's ‘Family Day’ because it's a time to look back on memories with our children.”
Dad… I love you so much!!
Dragon Ball
It's #FathersDay today#DragonBallOfficial #dragonball pic.twitter.com/xNKKgqMBJj— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) June 21, 2026
Girl Meets Rock!
／— ふつうの軽音部【公式】 (@FutsunoKeionbu) June 21, 2026
本日6月21日は#父の日！
＼
「ふつうの軽音部」第3巻収録
第30話「父と再会する」より#鳩野ちひろ#ふつうの軽音部#ジャンププラス pic.twitter.com/kXkhPB2kG6
／
Today, June 21, is
Father's Day！
＼
From Girl Meets Rock! volume 3
Chapter 30, “Let's Reunite with Dad”
Harmony Land
本日6月21日は #父の日 ✨— ハーモニーランド【公式】 (@harmony_event) June 21, 2026
プリンはどんなふうに
感謝の気持ちを伝えるのかな？💓#ハーモニーランド #ほんわかハーモニー#大分から世界へHELLO pic.twitter.com/Jw7gcvSdCr
Today, June 21, is Father's Day✨
I wonder how Purin will show his gratitude?💓
Heaven Burns Red
【今日は #父の日 👨】#ヘブバン の世界でも登場する— ヘブンバーンズレッド公式 (@heavenburnsred) June 20, 2026
「お父さん」の存在💐
いつも見守ってくれる人へ
普段はなかなか言えない「ありがとう」を、
今日は伝えてみよう✉️ pic.twitter.com/Y2GQMKWScv
【Today is Father's Day👨】
The “Dad” who also appears in the world of Heaven Burn💐
Today, let's share that “thank you” we usually find hard to say with the person who's always watching over us✉️
Kapibarasan
Kapibarasan expressed its Father's Day messages using English letters in Japanese.
Thankyuru Chichi— カピバラさん【公式】 (@FROM_TRYWORKS) June 21, 2026
#父の日 #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/c2WzKZKXW6
Thank kyuru dad
Eiko Kera (ATASHIn'CHI)
Eiko Kera posted an ATASHIn'CHI short of Mikan making her father dinner while her mother goes on an overnight trip.
今日は、父の日😊 pic.twitter.com/MjTtGiPXgT— あたしンち／けらえいこ公式 (@atashinchi_new) June 21, 2026
Today is Father's Day😊
Manabu Nii (Key Animation on various franchises)
Manabu Nii made a pun for Father's Day by poking fun of the Japanese word “chichi” (ちち) being read as “father” (父) or “breast” (乳) depending on context and the kanji used.
今日はちちの日ということで…💮 pic.twitter.com/UdxxPjSSgg— 仁井学🍑C108(土)【南2-a28b】 (@aleos696) June 21, 2026
Since today is breast day…💮
Shinya Ōwada
ありがとう。— 大和田 伸也 (@oowadashinya) June 21, 2026
しあわせが、花束になって届きました。🌼#父の日 #ポケモン#ぬい活 pic.twitter.com/UoP0mvSIAL
Thank you.
Happiness arrived in the form of a bouquet.🌼
Pan Dorobō
わたすまえに なくなるんじゃ ないか？#父の日 pic.twitter.com/MWbib7DjJo— パンどろぼう (@pandorobo_JP) June 21, 2026
Won't it be gone before I get it?
Sega
6月第3日曜日は #父の日👔— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) June 21, 2026
ちょっと照れくさい感謝と労いのメッセージ。
カードにしたためてみてはいかがでしょうか。
↓父の日メッセージカード無料ダウンロードhttps://t.co/0HdF5tpimI pic.twitter.com/NqxOwW4YTS
The third Sunday of June in Father's Day👔
Your slightly embarrassed message of thanks and appreciation.
Why not write it down on a card?
↓Free Father's Day Message Card Download
sns.Sega.jp/sp/#paper
Shimajirō
おとうさんもとうちゃんも、きっと大喜びだね✨— 【公式】しまじろう (@shima_official) June 21, 2026
みんなはおとうさんにどんなありがとうを伝えますか？#しまじろう #とりっぴい #父の日 pic.twitter.com/GmCUaLKlpQ
Both Dad's and Papa's will surely be overjoyed!✨
How will you all show your dad how much you appreciate him?
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
本日は #父の日 👔— 【公式】アニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) June 21, 2026
日々を闘うすべてのお父さん、
いつもありがとう。#転スラ pic.twitter.com/vh1T6fqtCV
Today is Father's Day👔
To all the fathers battling through each day, thank you for everything.
Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II