Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

As we near the end of the season, Needy Girl Overdose jumps 4 spots in the cumulative to reach #5! Another title coming from behind is Botan Kamiina , as it peaks ats #2 in our weekly user rankings.

― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. K...