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Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dandadan, Akane-banashi, Makoto Shinkai, Hikaru no Go, Kojima Productions, Space Brothers, The Beginning After The End, & more!

Among all the family-themed holidays this year, Father's Day happens to land on an auspicious day on Japan's traditional six-day lunar calendar. So, let's bring in more good luck with some messages to fathers around the anime and manga world!

Akane-banashi

🪭┈┈┈┈┈┈
Father's Day
┈┈┈┈┈┈🪭
To her beloved father and master—
A “Thank you” from Akane.
Starting tomorrow, Monday the 22nd, station ads will go up in Tokyo!
Please look forward to them✨

Masuo Amada

Happy Father's Day!
My son, Tidus.
You're still so skinny.
Are you eating properly?

Baki

Today, June 21, is Father's Day
When Baki was still a child, his father, the strongest man alive Yujiro Hanma, taught him how to throw a jab.
His father's teachings will live on forever‼️

Dandadan

Today is Father's Day🛸
The Mantisian who traveled all the way to Earth for his son, Chiquitita, who fell ill—!
Check out his first appearance in chapter 20⬇️👊

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Father's Day

Identity V

Today is Father's Day♪
Emma's sweet and warm memories are all about being with her beloved Dad.
Do you think I drew it well?
There are so many things I want to draw about my time with my dad that I'd run out of crayons trying to draw them all…!
Please share your memories with your dads in the comments!

Kojima Productions

Takeshi Obata (Hikaru no Go)

Akira's Two Talents—
From Hikaru no Go volume 1 chapter 6👨‍🦱

PlatinumGames

Today is Father's Day!
Give thanks to Father!

Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You)

Space Brothers

The fathers of Space Brothers👔

Tama and Friends

Today is Father's Day
It looks like Beh gave Banta-san, the father of the Kawahara family, the gift of “some time to relax together.”
Whoops, the tea 🍵 is about to spill. Be careful💦

The Beginning After The End

💐 Father's Day 💐
Arthur's family-oriented and dependable dad, Reynolds!

Yaiba: Samurai Legend

＼Today, June 21, is Father's Day🎂✨／
We present Yabiba's father, Kenjuro Kurogane!📸
What did Kenjuro say while showing Yaiba the egg in this scene…?⚔️
Find out by watching the episode!✅

Tarō Yuri (Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary)

Father's Day

Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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