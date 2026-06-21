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Happy Father's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Among all the family-themed holidays this year, Father's Day happens to land on an auspicious day on Japan's traditional six-day lunar calendar. So, let's bring in more good luck with some messages to fathers around the anime and manga world!
Akane-banashi
🪭┈┈┈┈┈┈— 『あかね噺』公式アカウント@TVアニメ好評放送中！ (@akanebanashi_PR) June 21, 2026
#父の日
┈┈┈┈┈┈🪭
尊敬するおっ父、そして師匠へ──
朱音からの『ありがとう』。
明日22日(月)より、都内で駅広告が掲出開始！
お楽しみに✨
#あかね噺 pic.twitter.com/gxiN5WTnJO
🪭┈┈┈┈┈┈
Father's Day
┈┈┈┈┈┈🪭
To her beloved father and master—
A “Thank you” from Akane.
Starting tomorrow, Monday the 22nd, station ads will go up in Tokyo!
Please look forward to them✨
Masuo Amada
父の日ありがとう！— 天田益男 (@58masuo) June 21, 2026
我が息子ティーダ
相変らず細っこいな
ちゃんと食ってるのか？#FF#父の日#ジェクト https://t.co/itW4h5SE02
Happy Father's Day!
My son, Tidus.
You're still so skinny.
Are you eating properly?
Baki
本日6月21日は #父の日 ッッ— アニメ「刃牙」シリーズ【公式】 (@baki_anime) June 21, 2026
刃牙がまだ幼い頃、ジャブを伝授した
最強の父・範馬勇次郎
父の教えは、永遠に生き続けるッッ‼️
アニメ『#刃牙道』Netflix世界独占配信中ッッ
7月5日(日)より第1クールTV放送開始ッ🔥#バキアニメ pic.twitter.com/c8prvcWJ2t
Today, June 21, is Father's Day
When Baki was still a child, his father, the strongest man alive Yujiro Hanma, taught him how to throw a jab.
His father's teachings will live on forever‼️
Dandadan
6月21日は #父の日🛸— ダンダダン【公式】 (@dandadan_manga) June 20, 2026
病気に苦しむ息子・チキチータのため
はるばる地球へやって来たシャコ星人——！
初登場の第20話は⬇️よりどうぞ👊https://t.co/ynhjOo2sWI pic.twitter.com/83RoYkbi8y
Today is Father's Day🛸
The Mantisian who traveled all the way to Earth for his son, Chiquitita, who fell ill—!
Check out his first appearance in chapter 20⬇️👊
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
#父の日#勇者アバンと獄炎の魔王 pic.twitter.com/Ot1xliM5AU— 『ダイの大冒険』 『勇者アバンと獄炎の魔王』 公式 (@dqdai_official) June 21, 2026
Father's Day
Identity V
今日は #父の日 なの♪— 【公式】IdentityV 第五人格 (@IdentityVJP) June 21, 2026
エマの優しくて
あったかい思い出は
大好きなパパと一緒だからなの。
上手に描けたかな？
パパとの出来事は
クレヨンが無くなっちゃうレベルで
描き足りないの…！
皆のパパとの思い出も
コメントで教えてほしいの！#IdentityV#第五人格 pic.twitter.com/OWGo5XVbqg
Today is Father's Day♪
Emma's sweet and warm memories are all about being with her beloved Dad.
Do you think I drew it well?
There are so many things I want to draw about my time with my dad that I'd run out of crayons trying to draw them all…!
Please share your memories with your dads in the comments!
Kojima Productions
Our hearts for those we hold dear— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 21, 2026
will carry connections forward to a future clear.
From the world of DEATH STRANDING,
to all fathers 🩵
Happy Father's Day. 👍#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/Lrh8t5K63n
Takeshi Obata (Hikaru no Go)
アキラが持つふたつの才能――— 小畑健【公式】 (@T_Obata_info) June 21, 2026
『ヒカルの碁』1巻 第6話より👨🦱 #父の日 pic.twitter.com/XNDJxG0Dhm
Akira's Two Talents—
From Hikaru no Go volume 1 chapter 6👨🦱
PlatinumGames
本ん日は父の日だぁぁぁ！— プラチナゲームズ公式アカウント (@platinumgames_j) June 21, 2026
ファーザーにぃ感謝せよぉ！#父の日 pic.twitter.com/VkwgtvH60D
Today is Father's Day!
Give thanks to Father!
Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You)
#父の日 #FathersDay#須賀と萌花#天気の子 ☔🌤️🐸 pic.twitter.com/PBE8FUWzy4— 新海作品PRスタッフ (@shinkai_works) June 21, 2026
Space Brothers
宇宙兄弟の父たち👔#父の日 pic.twitter.com/fSl6XPudSe— 宇宙兄弟【公式】🚀 (@uchu_kyodai) June 20, 2026
The fathers of Space Brothers👔
Tama and Friends
今日は #父の日— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) June 20, 2026
ベーは河原家のお父さん、ばん太さんに「一緒にゆっくり出来る時間」をプレゼントしたみたい。
おっとっと、お茶🍵が零れそう。気をつけて💦 pic.twitter.com/f7sNoflou7
Today is Father's Day
It looks like Beh gave Banta-san, the father of the Kawahara family, the gift of “some time to relax together.”
Whoops, the tea 🍵 is about to spill. Be careful💦
The Beginning After The End
💐 #父の日 💐— アニメ『最強の王様、二度目の人生は何をする？』公式 (@saikyo2dome) June 21, 2026
家族想いで頼りになる
アーサーのお父さん、レイノルズ！#最強の王様 #TBATE pic.twitter.com/56uBXXsy63
💐 Father's Day 💐
Arthur's family-oriented and dependable dad, Reynolds!
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
＼ 本日、6/21は #父の日🎂✨／— TVアニメ『真•侍伝 YAIBA』公式 (@YAIBA_PR) June 21, 2026
ということで
刃の父である、鉄 剣十郎をお届け📸
このシーンで、卵を見せながら
お父さんはなんと言ったでしょう...?⚔️
気になる方は、本編をチェック✅
▼配信情報はこちら！https://t.co/Hn8K5R6L8s#YAIBA#YAIBAヤバイ pic.twitter.com/iwGpC4hQnB
＼Today, June 21, is Father's Day🎂✨／
We present Yabiba's father, Kenjuro Kurogane!📸
What did Kenjuro say while showing Yaiba the egg in this scene…?⚔️
Find out by watching the episode!✅
Tarō Yuri (Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary)
#父の日 #カヤコワ pic.twitter.com/yqaKlgxzfz— 百合太郎📛カヤコワ9巻4月 (@yuritaro_0316) June 21, 2026
Father's Day
Did we miss any Father's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!