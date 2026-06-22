Disney+ Promotes Simpsons Double Episode With Paprika Parody Poster

Despite his genius, Professor Frink did not makeDC Mini device

Disney+ promoted a new double-length The Simpsons episode with a parody of the American movie poster for the late Satoshi Kon 's 2006 anime film Paprika on Wednesday. The poster for "The Simpsons Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" episode features a silhouette of Marge Simpson and several scenes from the episodes filling out the silhouette. The Paprika poster similarly features a silhouette of the titular character with scenes from the film.

Image via Disney+'s X/Twitter account ©2026 20th Century Studios.

©2006 Madhouse, Inc. and Sony Pictures Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

While the episode's poster visual parodies Paprika 's poster, the episode itself only loosely shares the same theme of dreams.

"The Simpsons Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" began streaming exclusively on Disney+ last Wednesday.

This is not the first time The Simpsons has parodied anime and other Japanese entertainment. In the annual Halloween episode "Treehouse of Horror XXV" of 2014, the title family appeared as tributes to the Attack on Titan , Naruto , Pokémon , Bleach , One Piece , and Spirited Away anime. In "Treehouse of Horror XXVI" the following year, Homer Simpson paid tribute to Japanese monster icon Godzilla in the short “Homerzilla.” DR MOVIE animated an ambitious parody of Death Note in "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII." The South Korean studio had previously collaborated on the production of Madhouse 's actual Death Note anime.

Following 21st Century Fox's' acquisition by Disney in 2019 and the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, The Simpsons has had several streaming-only episodes and shorts parodying a handful of film and television franchises. Parodies include Disney's properties, such as its animated films, the Star Wars franchise , and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.