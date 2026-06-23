Witch Hat Atelier Creator Cheers on Amber Glenn Figure-Skating as Qifrey

: “It looks like she could draw magic right there with her skates… She's a wizard on ice…!”

Image via www.instagram.com ©Crunchyroll

Witch Hat Atelier creator Kamome Shirahama commented on American skater Amber Glenn's recent performance — as the Witch Hat Atelier character Qifrey — on Saturday. Shirahama said, “Figure skater Amber Glenn posted a video on Instagram of herself performing in a Qifrey cosplay . It's absolutely gorgeous…!” The manga creator continued, “It looks like she could draw magic right there with her skates… She's a wizard on ice…!”

Shirahama noted with hearts emoji that Glenn had previously proclaimed Witch Hat Atelier as one of her recent favorites and added, “It's an honor to see such a wonderful performance! Thank you so much!”

Shirahama's comments came hours after Glenn (and the Crunchyroll streaming service) posted the Qifrey performance video. Glenn commented, “After watching the first few episodes I fell in love with the passion for magic the characters have and the guidance Qifrey shows his apprentices. So much fun bringing such a complex powerful character to the ice!”

Crunchyroll also posted several photos of Glenn in the Qifrey outfit on Instagram on Sunday. The final photo features the outfit's designer Jasmine James (better known as CutiePieSensei), dressed as one of Qifrey's apprentices.

James posted a behind-the-scenes making-of video of Glenn's Qifrey ice skating performance on Tuesday. The video shows James delivering the Qifrey outfit to Glenn, making on-site adjustments to the outfit, taking part in the filming, and appearing as one of Qifrey's apprentices.