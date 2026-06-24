Las Culturistas Awards Hosts Perform American Pokémon Theme Song

Las Culturistas podcast hosted its annual parody awards show on the Bravo television network on June 17. During Las Culturistas Awards “ceremony,” the hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers performed the iconic American Pokémon theme song "Gotta Catch 'em All." Backup dancers cosplaying as various trainers from the games appeared on stage with the comedians, along with none other than iconic mascot Pikachu.

Yang and Rogers began Las Culturistas podcast in March 2016. Comedian Will Ferrell's Big Money Players podcast network and iHeartRadio produce the program. Yang and Roger hosted the first Las Culturistas Awards in June 2022. The 2025 and 2026 Las Culturistas Awards ran on the Bravo network.

The Pokémon anime series began airing on TV Tokyo and affiliate networks in April 1997. The anime series debuted in North America the following year in September.