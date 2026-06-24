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Watch Eiichiro Oda Draw One Piece Volume 115's Cover in Timelapse Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Upcoming volume will feature a whopping 13 chapters
The One Piece franchise released a timelapse video for the creation of the cover for One Piece manga volume 115 on Saturday. The video highlights several sketches by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda before finalizing the cover's design.
7.3(金)発売！コミックス115巻の— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) June 20, 2026
カバー制作過程動画が届きました🏴☠️
完成イラストは明日公開！
お楽しみに💨#ONEPIECE115 #ONEPIECE #ワンピ新刊 pic.twitter.com/H3mbVfglPv
Oda made rough sketches of the cover digitally before finalizing the cover with pen and paper.
The One Piece franchise then unveiled the finalized cover for One Piece volume 115 on Sunday, Father's Day:
The volume is set to ship in Japan on July with chapters 1167 to 1179.