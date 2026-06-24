Watch Eiichiro Oda Draw One Piece Volume 115's Cover in Timelapse Video

Upcoming volume will feature a whopping 13 chapters

The One Piece franchise released a timelapse video for the creation of the cover for One Piece manga volume 115 on Saturday. The video highlights several sketches by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda before finalizing the cover's design.

Oda made rough sketches of the cover digitally before finalizing the cover with pen and paper.

The One Piece franchise then unveiled the finalized cover for One Piece volume 115 on Sunday, Father's Day:

Image via x.com ©尾田栄一郎／集英社

The volume is set to ship in Japan on July with chapters 1167 to 1179.