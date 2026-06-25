MAPPA Animates Kenshi Yonezu's Single “Karasu – Raven”

The 2026Soccer Theme will air during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Japan vs. Sweden match on June 25.

Japanese musician Kenshi Yonezu debuted a short animation by MAPPA for his latest single (and NHK 's 2026 soccer theme song) “Karasu – Raven” on Thursday. The short recounts a man's journey from childhood to the Japanese national soccer team.

The short ties into NHK 's ongoing broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Japan and Sweden on Friday.

The FIFA World Cup is taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19. 48 national soccer teams battle in the Group stage with the top 32 teams moving into the knockout stage. The finals will be on July 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.