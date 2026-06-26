Bandai Namco Apologizes for Sgt. Frog Film's Unapproved Reference to Attack on Titan

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Bandai Namco Filmworks (BNF) and Bandai Namco Pictures (BNP) issued an apology on Thursday for unauthorized references to various intellectual properties in the latest Sgt. Frog film, Shin Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu! (New Sgt. Frog the Movie: The Earth Is in Mortal Peril as Soon as We Come Back!).

In particular, the rights holders for Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga had clearly expressed their wishes on such a reference in advance, but a "serious communications breakdown" within BNF and BNP led to the film going ahead with the reference anyways.

BNF and BNP said, “We deeply apologize to all rights holders involved and to all fans of these works for the immense trouble and concern we have caused. As companies that create and protect works, our failure to give sincere and sufficient consideration to the responsibilities incumbent upon us is a matter we take seriously.”

The two companies further stated they will take measures to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual properties in the future: “Moving forward, we will thoroughly review and tighten our internal verification systems to prevent further incidents.” Other measures the companies will take include “[strengthening] our management process even further to ensure confirmation from all relevant parties, including rights holders, is properly reflected in our work.”

BNF also issued an apology to the film's production staff, Sgt. Frog creator Mine Yoshizaki , and Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine's editors, and emphasized they were not reponsible for the incident. “We also deeply apologize for any trouble and concerns caused to everyone involved in the production of the work,” BNF states.

Shin Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu! opened in Japan on Friday