Seoul City Releases Webtoon Promoting Support Programs for Socially Isolated Youth

The story follows a young man who withdraws from society and lives alone in a small rented room after failing to find employment

Image via Seoul Metropolitan Government's website © Seoul Metropolitan Government

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has released a new webtoon highlighting support programs for socially isolated and reclusive young adults.

Titled 1% Battery, 120 Knocks, the four-episode webtoon launched on Kakao Page on June 17.

The story follows a young man who withdraws from society and lives alone in a small rented room after failing to find employment. Through various city-run programs, he gradually reconnects with others and begins rebuilding his daily life.

The webtoon introduces several Seoul initiatives, including the loneliness counseling hotline Goodbye Loneliness 120, the community space Seoul Mind Convenience Store, the Seoul Youth Reboot Center for socially isolated youth, and the Family Day, Loneliness-Free Day Campaign.

Writer and artist Tae-yoon Shim said the project reflected his own past experiences with loneliness and isolation, adding that creating the webtoon became a form of personal healing.

Min Soo-hong, director of Seoul's Public Relations Planning Office, said the webtoon was created to show how public policies can serve as compassionate support systems for residents facing difficult circumstances.

The city expressed hope that the series will provide comfort and encouragement to people experiencing loneliness and help them take the first step toward reconnecting with society.

Sources: Seoul Metropolitan Goverment's press release