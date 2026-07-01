Sanrio Character Ranking 2026 Results Announced

Pompompurin reigns supreme for 2nd year in a row

Popular character brand Sanrio announced the result for its Sanrio Character Ranking 2026 on Sunday. Pompompurin took the top place for the second year in a row with four-time winner Cinnamoroll staying at second place. Pochacco also maintained third place for the second year in a row.

Image via x.com ©'26 SANRIO

Sanrio notes 70,647,379 votes were cast this year. Pompompurin eked out the win over Cinnamoroll with 10%, or just over 7.1 million votes. However, Cinnamoroll trailed close behind with 8.9%, or over 6.3 million votes. The votes drop off with Pochacco's third place, though, with the character receiving 5.6%, or just under 4 million votes. Included with the placement and vote totals were also comments from the podium-winning characters. Sanrio also recognized 41st place Osaru no Monkichi for the rankings 41st anniversary.

Saru no Monkichi Image via x.com ©'26 SANRIO

The Sanrio Character Ranking 2026 website also lists the top 90 characters. The top 10 characters are (with their rankings in 2025 listed in parentheses):

1. Pompompurin (1st)

2. Cinnomoroll (2nd)

3. Pochacco (3rd)

4. Kuromi (4th)

5. Hello Kitty (5th)

6. Ahirunpekkle (10th)

7. My Melody (6th)

8. Tuxedo Sam (9th)

9. Hangyodon (8th)

10. Little Twin Stars (7th)

Along with the top 90 characters, the Sanrio Ranking website revealed the character rankings from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Spain. While Pompompurin clinched first in most regions, Cinnamoroll took the number one spot in Mainland China, Brazil, Italy, and France. Yoshikitty took first in Thailand.

Sanrio brought back the Sanrio Partners (collaboration projects) rankings for the second year in a row. Coming in first is harp seal character Shirotan and Sanrio Characters. Second place was taken by TBS morning program Love It! mascot Lappi and Sanrio Characters. Japanese grocery store chain Belc's mascot characters Belcook, Kuu, Guu, and Ruu and Hapidanbui took third place.

Shirotan and Sanrio Characters Image via x.com Sirotan LICENSED by creative yoko © CREATIVE YOKO © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. Belcook, Kuu, Guu, and Ruu and Hapidanbui Image via x.com © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Sanrio added the Happilinafriends category in the 2026 rankings. The category was developed to let Sanrio fans “meet new characters” and includes the “Always Together”, “Collector's Choice”, and “Favorite Story” awards. New character Chokochilla swept all three awards.

Chokochilla Image via x.com ©'26 SANRIO