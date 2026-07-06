Exclusive: Studio Ghibli Tribute Jazz Album Will Soothe You To Sleep

On Monday Scarlet Moon Records announced the latest "Prescription for Sleep" tribute album. Titled Prescription for Sleep: The Best of Studio Ghibli , the album is set to feature "soothing jazz arrangements" of Studio Ghibli songs from the studio's catalogue. Music duo GENTLE LOVE — comprising saxophonist Norihiko Hibino ( Metal Gear Solid and Bayonetta series composer) and pianist AYAKI ( Etrian Odyssey and PersonaQ ) — perform the tracks.

Image courtesy of Scarlet Moon Records

Prescription for Sleep: The Best of Studio Ghibli is the 17th album in the “Prescription for Sleep” series and features 12 tracks. The track list is as follows:

The album is slated to be released on July 20, the 25th anniversary of Spirited Away and the 35th anniversary of Only Yesterday . Pre-orders for Prescription for Sleep: The Best of Studio Ghibli are available digitally through Bandcamp, Apple Music, Spotify , Amazon, YouTube , Pandora, Tidal, and Deezer, and three tracks will be available on Bandcamp as part of the pre-order: "A Town With an Ocean View," "The Path of the Wind," and "The Girl Who Fell From The Sky."

Scarlet Moon Records has been releasing original game soundtracks and unique arrangement albums since 2013. The "Prescription for Sleep" series launched in 2014 and has spawned 16 previous albums. GENTLE LOVE released its 12th “Prescription for Sleep” album, Prescription for Sleep: Attack on Titan , featuring Attack on Titan music, in April 2022. The latest album in the series was was Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time.

Source: Press release