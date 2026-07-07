Interest
Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
July 7 marks Tanabata in Japan, where people celebrate the once-a-year meeting of the weaver princess Orihime and ox farmer Hikoboshi in the heavens, by making wishes to these star-crossed lovers. As usual, the anime and manga world is full of Tanabata wishes:
Bungo Stray Dogs
【七夕】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) July 6, 2026
今日は七夕🎋
探偵社の面々はヨコハマで七夕を楽しむ相談をしています。
お昼過ぎから少し覗いてみましょう。#bungosd pic.twitter.com/aIrDsEAGAP
【Tanabata】
Today is Tanabata.🎋
The Detective Agency staff are discussing how to enjoy Tanabata in Yokohama.
Let's take a peek starting a little after noon.
【七夕】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) July 7, 2026
敦くんと鏡花ちゃんは、ヨコハマのとある七夕祭りに来ているようです。
短冊が沢山笹に括り付けられています。
願い事が叶うといいですね。#bungosd pic.twitter.com/NbR3aeYcq1
【Tanabata】
It looks like Atsushi-kun and Kyōka-chan are at a Tanabata festival somewhere in Yokohama.
There are lots of tanzaku wish slips tied to the bamboo.
We hope their wishes come true.
【七夕】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) July 7, 2026
太宰さんと賢治くんはヨコハマにある七夕の吹き流しを見に来たようです。
いろんな色があって、楽しいですね。
二人はどんな話をしているのでしょうか？#bungosd pic.twitter.com/wxZKi2mkLt
【Tanabata】
It looks like Dazai-san and Kenji-kun came to see the Tanabata streamers in Yokohama.
With all those different colors, it's fun, isn't it?
I wonder what the two of them are talking about?
【七夕】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) July 7, 2026
笹の葉が沢山ある公園を訪れた乱歩さん。
短冊や吹き流しが見当たりません。おなかもすいてきたところで与謝野先生が迎えに来てくれました。
帰って探偵社で短冊を飾りましょう。#bungosd pic.twitter.com/eL8ABTZbe8
【Tanabata】
Ranpo-san visited a park filled with bamboo leaves.
He couldn't find any tanzaku wish strips or streamers. Just as he was starting to get hungry, Yosano-sensei came to pick him up.
Let's go back to the Detective Agency and decorate it with tanzaku wish strips.
【七夕】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) July 7, 2026
ヨコハマで七夕を満喫した探偵社の面々を少しだけ覗いてみました。
お付き合いいただき、ありがとうございました。
このあと17時に楽しいお知らせがありますので、お待ちください。
※イラストは2017年七夕に描き下ろしたものです。#bungosd pic.twitter.com/0uUBkMAd2o
【Tanabata】
We took a little peek at the Detective Agency staff as they enjoyed Tanabata in Yokohama.
Thank you for joining us.
We have some exciting news coming up at 5:00 PM, so please stay tuned.
*The illustration was drawn specifically for Tanabata 2017.
Chickip Dancers
今日は七夕⭐️🎋— チキップダンサーズ【公式】 (@chickipdancers) July 6, 2026
みんなのおねがい叶うといいな〜🍗#チキップダンサーズ#七夕 pic.twitter.com/qLn82nKppx
Today is Tanabata⭐️🎋
It'd be nice if everyone's wishes came true🍗
Detective Conan
本日は七夕です🎋— 青山剛昌ふるさと館 (@gamf_staff) July 6, 2026
離れていても想い合う気持ちは変わらない…
そんな恋人たちの星のお祭り✨
みなさまも短冊にお願いごとを書いて、
素敵な１日をお過ごしください☺🎋✨ pic.twitter.com/UAC0emSztT
Today is Tanabata🎋
Even when they're separated, their feelings for each other remain the same…
It's a star festival for couples like that✨
Please write your wishes on a tanzaku wish strip, and have a wonderful day ☺🎋✨
Final Fantasy
☾⋆｡°✩🌠今日は七夕🌠✩°｡⋆☽— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) July 6, 2026
みんなはどんな願い事🎋するクポ？#FF7 pic.twitter.com/fT3uUPSdfo
☾⋆｡°✩🌠Today is Tanabata🌠✩°｡⋆☽
What is everyone wishing for🎋, kupo?
Goodbye, Lara
☀️#まいにちララ☀️— TVアニメ『さよならララ』公式✨2026年7月放送開始 (@Goodbye_Lara) July 6, 2026
おはようございます！本日の挨拶当番はリサです。
本日は七夕。願いごとはもう決まりましたか？🎋
今日も元気にいってらっしゃい！#さよならララ pic.twitter.com/5E9ALOIyYU
☀️Everyday Lara☀️
Good morning! Lisa is in charge of today's greeting.
Today is Tanabata. Have you decided what to wish for?🎋
Have a great day!
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
TVアニメ「きみが死ぬまで恋をしたい」— TVアニメ「きみが死ぬまで恋をしたい」公式💐 (@anime_kimishinu) July 7, 2026
七夕の本日、第1話放送です🎋
油布京子さん描きおろしの
シーナ＆ミミ七夕イラストをお届け✨
みなさま、放送をお楽しみに💐#きみ死ぬアニメ pic.twitter.com/sUXKoPvR1r
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
Episode 1 airs today, on Tanabata🎋
Here's an exclusive Tanabata illustration of Sheena & Mimi, drawn by Kyōko Yufu✨
Everyone, please look forward to the broadcast💐
Yūki Kaji
おはようございます！— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) July 6, 2026
火曜日！今日は七夕ですね！
皆様の願いが叶いますように🎋
いってらっしゃい！いってきます！
Good morning!
Tuesday! Today is Tanabata!
I hope everyone's wishes come true🎋\
See you! I'm off!
Hideo Kojima
I'm in Rome for the outdoor film festival “Il Cinema in Piazza.” Since today is Tanabata in Japan—the day when people make a wish once a year—I had a little fun trying the “One Wish Willow” in front of everyone. pic.twitter.com/b4xwK23wKY— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 6, 2026
Makoto Kubota (Tentai Senshi Sunred)
本日は七夕— くぼたまこと 画業30周年 (@kubotajirusi1) July 6, 2026
画像は新作に収録する七夕のネタの清書
サンレッドN2.3のリリース時期について
舞台との兼ね合いで遅くなりますというお知らせです… pic.twitter.com/s2xC6Nn4jS
Today is Tanabata
The image is a final draft of a Tanabata-themed story that will be part of my new collection.
Regarding the release date for Sunred N2.3
I'm updating everyone it will be delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the stage play.
For those who prefer a physical copy, and since I also want to preserve this as my own work in print, I plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign. However, I'd like to adjust the timing of the campaign so it doesn't overlap with news about the stage play.
I'll provide another update once a decision has been made.
Mega Man
【今日は何の日？】— ロックマンシリーズ公式 (@ROCKMAN_UNITY) July 7, 2026
メットーリオ! ウッチーです！
7月7日「七夕」の日という事で『流星のロックマン パーフェクトコレクション』的にはこの方でしょうかね。
皆さんの願い事はなんですか？
ワタクシは「家のブレーカーが直りますように」です。(電気屋さん早く来て！）
https://t.co/5r3L9VpAlb pic.twitter.com/iWQ5XNRQ3d
【What's Today's Special Day?】
Mettaur! Ucchi here!
Since today is July 7th is Tanabata, this character from Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection comes to mind.
What are your wishes?
Mine is, “I hope my house's circuit breaker gets fixed.” (Electrician, please hurry!)
Omi Minami
おはようございます〜️(๑ˊ꒳ˋ๑)— 南 央美(OMI MINAMI) (@oranje_omi) July 6, 2026
本日は七夕&毎年皆さまからHappy Birthdayを言ってもらえるホシノルリのお誕生日です〜☆皆さまいつもありがとうございます( ᴗ͈ˬᴗ͈)
全てが安心安全で心も豊かに過ごせます様に〜な気持ちを短冊に込めて(ㅅ ॑꒳ ॑*)
本日もみんなで楽しく過ごせます様に〜✨ pic.twitter.com/w4ysx7MPRT
Good morning(๑ˊ꒳ˋ๑)
Today is Tanabata, and it's also the day everyone wishes me, Hoshino Ruri, a “Happy Birthday” every year, on my birthday~☆ Thank you all so much, as always( ᴗ͈ˬᴗ͈)
I've written my wish on a tanzaku wish strip, hoping that everything will be safe and secure, and that we can all live with joyful hearts~(ㅅ ॑꒳ ॑*)
I hope we can all have a fun time together today, too~✨
Manabu Nii
#ポニーテールの日— 仁井学🍑C108(土)【南2-a28b】 (@aleos696) July 6, 2026
久美子の🎋七夕の願い事は、🥇的なコトなのか
それとも、"C"的なアレなのか… pic.twitter.com/UaTC7pL843
Ponytail Day
Is Kumiko's 🎋 Tanabata wish 🥇-like,
or is it that “C”-thing…
Nobuhiko Okamoto
おはよーー！— 岡本信彦 (@ok_nobuhiko) July 6, 2026
今日は七夕🎋
みんなの願いごとなにー！？
Good morning!
Today is Tanabata🎋
What's everyone wishing for?!
Televi-Kun
今日7日は #七夕— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) July 6, 2026
笹飾りに願いを書く風習や、織女(織姫)牽牛(彦星)伝説で有名です#ゼンカイジャー #仮面ライダーセイバー にはオリヒメワルドとヒコボシワルドが登場！#仮面ライダー電王 のゼロノスはベガ＝織女星、アルタイル＝牽牛星のフォームでした
怪獣 #ガヴァドン は七夕の夜空の星に… pic.twitter.com/xstvV5vY9R
Today is Tanabata
It is famous for the custom of writing wishes on bamboo decorations and for the legend of the weaver (Orihime) and ox farmer (Hikoboshi).
Orihime World and Hikoboshi World appear in Zenkaiger and Kamen Rider Saber!
In Kamen Rider Den-O, Zeronos had the Vega (Orihime) and Altair (Hikoboshi) forms.
The kaiju Gavadon became a star in the Tanabata night sky…
Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers
━━━━━━━━━━━━— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) July 6, 2026
#七夕 に巡り会えるのは？🌌
━━━━━━━━━━━━
7月7日は七夕🎋
そして『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』
第2クール放送・配信開始日⚔
そんな七夕の日に巡り会えるのは…？
ぜひタップで診断してみてください👇️#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/h53ZscIKtl
">━━━━━━━━━━━━
Who will you meet on Tanabata?🌌
━━━━━━━━━━━━
July 7 is Tanabata🎋
And it's also the premiere date for the second season of Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers⚔
Who will you meet this Tanabata…?
Be sure to tap below and take the test!👇
◤今日は #七夕 🎋◢— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) July 7, 2026
キャスト陣に
「キャラクターと一緒にやりたいこと」を
短冊に書いていただきました！
石田紫音役 #熊谷健太郎 さんの願い事は…
🎋『一緒に美味しいコーヒーを飲みながら、ゆっくりお話したいですね。』
今夜23時30分より
第2クール放送・配信開始⚔️#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/zFscSA7IMU
◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Kentarō Kumagai, who voices Shion Ishida, wished…
🎋“I'd love to sit down and have a conversation over a delicious cup of coffee.”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️
◤今日は #七夕 🎋◢— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) July 7, 2026
キャスト陣に
「キャラクターと一緒にやりたいこと」を
短冊に書いていただきました！
北条大和役 #武内駿輔 さんの願い事は…
🎋『朝までカラオケ！！！』
今夜23時30分より
第2クール放送・配信開始⚔️#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/LSaDFxEPc4
">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Shunsuke Takeuchi, who voices Yamato Hōjō, wished…
🎋“Karaoke until morning!!!”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️
◤今日は #七夕 🎋◢— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) July 7, 2026
キャスト陣に
「キャラクターと一緒にやりたいこと」を
短冊に書いていただきました！
北条武蔵役 #村瀬歩 さんの願い事は…
🎋『武蔵と一緒にかき氷を食べながら、オーディション番組を観たい』
今夜23時30分より
第2クール放送・配信開始⚔️#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/9vByAyAmX0
">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Ayumu Murase, who voices Musashi Hōjō, wished…
🎋“I want to watch an audition show while eating shaved ice with Musashi.”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️
◤今日は #七夕 🎋◢— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) July 7, 2026
キャスト陣に
「キャラクターと一緒にやりたいこと」を
短冊に書いていただきました！
上杉魁人役 #榎木淳弥 さんの願い事は…
🎋『魁人と一緒に推しのアイドルを作りたい。お願い、織姫と彦星…』
今夜23時30分より
第2クール放送・配信開始⚔️#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/nlzM7WjBcT
">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Junya Enoki, who voices Kaito Uesugi, wished…
🎋“I want to create an oshi idol with Kaito. Please, Orihime and Hikoboshi…”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️
◤今日は #七夕 🎋◢— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) July 7, 2026
キャスト陣に
「キャラクターと一緒にやりたいこと」を
短冊に書いていただきました！
凱 役 #石橋陽彩 さんの願い事は…
🎋『凱と一緒に七夕ゼリーを食べたい。』
今夜23時30分より
第2クール放送・配信開始⚔️#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/D7JNZGf3p3
">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Hiiro Ishibashi, who voices Gai, wished…
🎋 “I want to eat Tanabata jelly with Gai.”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️
Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!