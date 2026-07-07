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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Final Fantasy, Detective Conan, Hideo Kojima, Samurai Troopers, Bungo Stray Dogs, Yūki Kaji, & more!

July 7 marks Tanabata in Japan, where people celebrate the once-a-year meeting of the weaver princess Orihime and ox farmer Hikoboshi in the heavens, by making wishes to these star-crossed lovers. As usual, the anime and manga world is full of Tanabata wishes:

Bungo Stray Dogs

【Tanabata】
Today is Tanabata.🎋
The Detective Agency staff are discussing how to enjoy Tanabata in Yokohama.
Let's take a peek starting a little after noon.

【Tanabata】
It looks like Atsushi-kun and Kyōka-chan are at a Tanabata festival somewhere in Yokohama.
There are lots of tanzaku wish slips tied to the bamboo.
We hope their wishes come true.

【Tanabata】
It looks like Dazai-san and Kenji-kun came to see the Tanabata streamers in Yokohama.
With all those different colors, it's fun, isn't it?
I wonder what the two of them are talking about?

【Tanabata】
Ranpo-san visited a park filled with bamboo leaves.
He couldn't find any tanzaku wish strips or streamers. Just as he was starting to get hungry, Yosano-sensei came to pick him up.
Let's go back to the Detective Agency and decorate it with tanzaku wish strips.

【Tanabata】
We took a little peek at the Detective Agency staff as they enjoyed Tanabata in Yokohama.
Thank you for joining us.
We have some exciting news coming up at 5:00 PM, so please stay tuned.
*The illustration was drawn specifically for Tanabata 2017.

Chickip Dancers

Today is Tanabata⭐️🎋
It'd be nice if everyone's wishes came true🍗

Detective Conan

Today is Tanabata🎋
Even when they're separated, their feelings for each other remain the same…
It's a star festival for couples like that✨
Please write your wishes on a tanzaku wish strip, and have a wonderful day ☺🎋✨

Final Fantasy

☾⋆｡°✩🌠Today is Tanabata🌠✩°｡⋆☽
What is everyone wishing for🎋, kupo?

Goodbye, Lara

☀️Everyday Lara☀️
Good morning! Lisa is in charge of today's greeting.
Today is Tanabata. Have you decided what to wish for?🎋
Have a great day!

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
Episode 1 airs today, on Tanabata🎋
Here's an exclusive Tanabata illustration of Sheena & Mimi, drawn by Kyōko Yufu✨
Everyone, please look forward to the broadcast💐

Yūki Kaji

Good morning!
Tuesday! Today is Tanabata!
I hope everyone's wishes come true🎋\
See you! I'm off!

Hideo Kojima

Makoto Kubota (Tentai Senshi Sunred)

Today is Tanabata
The image is a final draft of a Tanabata-themed story that will be part of my new collection.
Regarding the release date for Sunred N2.3
I'm updating everyone it will be delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the stage play.
For those who prefer a physical copy, and since I also want to preserve this as my own work in print, I plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign. However, I'd like to adjust the timing of the campaign so it doesn't overlap with news about the stage play.
I'll provide another update once a decision has been made.

Mega Man

【What's Today's Special Day?】
Mettaur! Ucchi here!
Since today is July 7th is Tanabata, this character from Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection comes to mind.
What are your wishes?
Mine is, “I hope my house's circuit breaker gets fixed.” (Electrician, please hurry!)

Omi Minami

Good morning(๑ˊ꒳ˋ๑)
Today is Tanabata, and it's also the day everyone wishes me, Hoshino Ruri, a “Happy Birthday” every year, on my birthday~☆ Thank you all so much, as always( ᴗ͈ˬᴗ͈)
I've written my wish on a tanzaku wish strip, hoping that everything will be safe and secure, and that we can all live with joyful hearts~(ㅅ ॑꒳ ॑*)
I hope we can all have a fun time together today, too~✨

Manabu Nii

Ponytail Day
Is Kumiko's 🎋 Tanabata wish 🥇-like,
or is it that “C”-thing…

Nobuhiko Okamoto

Good morning!
Today is Tanabata🎋
What's everyone wishing for?!

Televi-Kun

Today is Tanabata
It is famous for the custom of writing wishes on bamboo decorations and for the legend of the weaver (Orihime) and ox farmer (Hikoboshi).
Orihime World and Hikoboshi World appear in Zenkaiger and Kamen Rider Saber!
In Kamen Rider Den-O, Zeronos had the Vega (Orihime) and Altair (Hikoboshi) forms.
The kaiju Gavadon became a star in the Tanabata night sky…

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers

">━━━━━━━━━━━━
Who will you meet on Tanabata?🌌
━━━━━━━━━━━━
July 7 is Tanabata🎋
And it's also the premiere date for the second season of Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers
Who will you meet this Tanabata…?
Be sure to tap below and take the test!👇

◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Kentarō Kumagai, who voices Shion Ishida, wished…
🎋“I'd love to sit down and have a conversation over a delicious cup of coffee.”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️

">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Shunsuke Takeuchi, who voices Yamato Hōjō, wished…
🎋“Karaoke until morning!!!”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️

">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Ayumu Murase, who voices Musashi Hōjō, wished…
🎋“I want to watch an audition show while eating shaved ice with Musashi.”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️

">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Junya Enoki, who voices Kaito Uesugi, wished…
🎋“I want to create an oshi idol with Kaito. Please, Orihime and Hikoboshi…”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️

">◤Today is Tanabata🎋◢
We asked the cast to write down what you'd like to do with your characters on tanzaku wish strips!
Hiiro Ishibashi, who voices Gai, wished…
🎋 “I want to eat Tanabata jelly with Gai.”
The second season premieres tonight at 11:30 PM on TV and streaming platforms⚔️

Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-07-07 23:35)
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