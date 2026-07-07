Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

Director Tanemura himself commented, “I'm very happy with what I saw, and it's hard to believe I made that. That was me.”

― After five years, Black Clover Season 2 returns as a new anime series and continues from the destructive, destitute end of the first series. Originally premiering in 2017, Black Clover's first season covers up to the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Despite the four-year run with over 17...