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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japan celebrates Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival, on July 7. One of the common ways to celebrate the Festival is by making a wish to the stars Vega and Altair. So, here's all the wishes from the anime and manga world that will come true.
Satomi Akesaka
七夕なんて願うだけのものだし、何でもいいじゃろ！とディズニーで雑に願い事を書いたら、２年と経たないうちに全部叶ってビックリした事があります🫨— 明坂聡美(あけさかさとみ)※声優です (@akekodao) July 7, 2026
笹の葉！笹の葉はどこじゃ！！！！
今年も願いを書くぞ！！！！
I used to think, “Tanabata is just about making wishes, so anything goes!” and wrote a half-hearted wish at Disney only to be shocked when they all came true in less than two years!🫨
Bamboo leaves! Where are the bamboo leaves!!!!
I'm going to write my wishes again this year!!!!
Dragon Quest
本日は #七夕 🌌— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) July 6, 2026
年に一度、織姫と彦星が再会する日。
DQシリーズには、大切な人との「再会」がたくさん登場します。
皆さんの心に残っている再会シーンを、ぜひリプライで教えてください👇#DQ pic.twitter.com/KmVqvKXVo4
Today is Tanabata🌌
It's the one day a year when Orihime and Hikoboshi are reunited.
The Dragon Quest series features many reunions with loved ones.
Please share your favorite reunion scenes in the replies!👇
Gudetama
ん〜…渡れないかも〜 #七夕 pic.twitter.com/gJ5Ppbr0IS— ぐでたま【公式】🍥🕙 (@gudetama_sanrio) July 7, 2026
Hmm… I might not be able to cross…
Hell's Paradise
今日は #七夕🎋— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) July 6, 2026
あなたの願い事は？#地獄楽 #HellsParadise pic.twitter.com/UtW1Amm3KX
Today is Tanabata🎋
What is your wish?
Josemaru
本日は #七夕 🎋— TVアニメ『じょせまる』公式 (@josemaru_anime) July 6, 2026
皆さんはどんな願い事をしますか？✨
じょせまるの願いは...
┏┷┓
┃ご┃
┃ぉ┃
┃く┃
┃ ┃
┃ほ┃
┃し┃
┃ ┃
┃ご┃
┃ぉ┃
┃く┃
┗━┛#じょせまるアニメ pic.twitter.com/SpXYiIKcNd
Today is Tanabata🎋
What kind of wishes do you make?✨
Josemaru's wish is…
-[Gōku hoshi gōku]
Mameshiba
ねぇ知ってる？織姫と彦星は約15光年も離れているんだって。#七夕 #豆しば pic.twitter.com/oHET3GgBJ4— 豆しば (@mame_official) July 6, 2026
Hey, did you know? It's said Orihime and Hikoboshi are about 15 light years apart.
Shōko Nakagawa
🎋🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/F25l7kBZED— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) July 7, 2026
Image:
Left: I hope to go to space someday
Right: I hope I can run really fast.
Nameko: Sekai no Tomodachi
んふんふ！（雲の上は晴れてるからね！）#七夕 pic.twitter.com/DL1SUNAb6r— なめこ@6月30日に15周年 (@nameko_nnf) July 7, 2026
Hmph! (Cause it's clear up above the clouds!)
Aoi Nishimata (Shuffle! character conceptual design)
おはようございますっ😆✨— 西又 葵［Aoi Nishimata］ (@aoi_nishimata) July 6, 2026
７月７日🎋七夕ですね‼️
素敵な１日になりますように🙏✨✨✨
七夕🎋楓ちゃん🍁置いときます‼️ pic.twitter.com/9fiKZYXqUz
Good morning😆✨
July 7🎋 is Tanabata‼️
I hope you have a wonderful day🙏✨✨✨
I'll leave🍁 Tanabata🎋 Kaede-chan here‼️
Sanrio Puroland
7月7日(火)は #七夕🎋✨— サンリオピューロランド (@purolandjp) July 6, 2026
キティは、みんなが書いたお願いごとを見ていたみたい♪
どんなお願いごとをしていたのかな？#ピューロ pic.twitter.com/gS9kmKGEoc
Tuesday, July 7 is Tanabata🎋✨
It looks like Kitty was reading everyone's wishes♪
I wonder what kind of wishes everyone made?
Sirotan
今日は #七夕 だね🌟— しろたん (@sirotanfunwari) July 6, 2026
短冊にお願い事を書いたよ♪
ぼくのいちばんのお願い事はね…✨#今日は何の日 #しろたん pic.twitter.com/eCgVfaa3cw
Today is Tanabata🌟
I wrote my wishes on a tanzaku wish strip♪
My biggest wish is…✨
Image: I hope we can spend lots of time together
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
明日は #七夕🎋— TVアニメ「スーパーの裏でヤニ吸うふたり」公式 (@yanisuu_anime) July 6, 2026
晴れますように。
⠀#ヤニすう pic.twitter.com/BhYqxcUGVC
Today is Tanabata🎋
May it be cloudless.
Square Enix
【7/7は #七夕】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) July 6, 2026
スクエニ作品に登場する🌟と星空をお届けします🌌
今夜はゲームの世界でも星空を見上げてみてはいかがでしょうか✨ pic.twitter.com/JvLpzitw9H
【7/7 is Tanabata】
We're bringing you the 🌟 and starry skies from Square Enix titles🌌
Why not take a moment tonight to gaze at the starry sky in a game world? ✨
Tama and Friends
今日は #七夕— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) July 6, 2026
🌌💫織姫さまと彦星さま
今年は会えるかな？ pic.twitter.com/2xMhwkmE1m
Today is Tanabata
🌌💫I wonder if Orihime and Hikoboshi will be able to meet this year?
The Ribbon Hero
今日は #七夕 🎋— 『THE RIBBON HERO リボンヒーロー』公式@Netflix映画 (@the_ribbon_hero) July 6, 2026
ジルコのお願い事は…？ pic.twitter.com/XsbmEbzJgx
Today is Tanabata🎋
What's Zirco's wish…?
Image (left to right): Available on Netflix!!
Available on August 8!!
Available on Netflix!!
Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I