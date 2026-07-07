Interest
Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Quest, Shōko Nakagawa, Square Enix, The Ribbon Hero, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, Shuffle!, Hell's Paradise, & more!

Japan celebrates Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival, on July 7. One of the common ways to celebrate the Festival is by making a wish to the stars Vega and Altair. So, here's all the wishes from the anime and manga world that will come true.

Satomi Akesaka

I used to think, “Tanabata is just about making wishes, so anything goes!” and wrote a half-hearted wish at Disney only to be shocked when they all came true in less than two years!🫨
Bamboo leaves! Where are the bamboo leaves!!!!
I'm going to write my wishes again this year!!!!

Dragon Quest

Today is Tanabata🌌
It's the one day a year when Orihime and Hikoboshi are reunited.
The Dragon Quest series features many reunions with loved ones.
Please share your favorite reunion scenes in the replies!👇

Gudetama

Hmm… I might not be able to cross…

Hell's Paradise

Today is Tanabata🎋
What is your wish?

Josemaru

Today is Tanabata🎋
What kind of wishes do you make?✨
Josemaru's wish is…
-[Gōku hoshi gōku]

Mameshiba

Hey, did you know? It's said Orihime and Hikoboshi are about 15 light years apart.

Shōko Nakagawa

Image:
Left: I hope to go to space someday
Right: I hope I can run really fast.

Nameko: Sekai no Tomodachi

Hmph! (Cause it's clear up above the clouds!)

Aoi Nishimata (Shuffle! character conceptual design)

Good morning😆✨
July 7🎋 is Tanabata‼️
I hope you have a wonderful day🙏✨✨✨
I'll leave🍁 Tanabata🎋 Kaede-chan here‼️

Sanrio Puroland

Tuesday, July 7 is Tanabata🎋✨
It looks like Kitty was reading everyone's wishes♪
I wonder what kind of wishes everyone made?

Sirotan

Today is Tanabata🌟
I wrote my wishes on a tanzaku wish strip♪
My biggest wish is…✨
Image: I hope we can spend lots of time together

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

Today is Tanabata🎋
May it be cloudless.

Square Enix

【7/7 is Tanabata】
We're bringing you the 🌟 and starry skies from Square Enix titles🌌
Why not take a moment tonight to gaze at the starry sky in a game world? ✨

Tama and Friends

Today is Tanabata
🌌💫I wonder if Orihime and Hikoboshi will be able to meet this year?

The Ribbon Hero

Today is Tanabata🎋
What's Zirco's wish…?
Image (left to right): Available on Netflix!!
Available on August 8!!
Available on Netflix!!

Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III (2026-07-07 23:50)
follow-up of Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives