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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Pragmata, Sakamoto Days, My Happy Marriage, Doraemon, Chibi Maruko-chan, Please Excuse My Younger Brothers, Yaiba: Samurai Legend, & more!

While many people in Japan make wishes to the stars Vega and Altair on Tanabata, it's said those wishes will only come true if it's a starry night. But with Japan in the middle of its rainy season, it has been many years since it's truly been a starry night on Tanabata for most of the country. So, let's hope for a starry night so all the wishes from the anime and manga world will come true.

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Tanabata🎋
I hope everyone's wishes come true💗

CHOPPER's

Has everyone made a wish for Tanabata?
Be sure to write it on a blue tanzaku wish strip🎋

Cypic

■━━━━━━━━ □
💫Cypic's July💫
The World Is Dancing🪭
□━━━━━━━━ ■
Tanabata🌟
There were similar events to the modern Tanabata festival even during the Muromachi period.
We hope many people will get to see The World Is Dancing💫
With that wish in mind, Cypic will work hard again this month💪

Doraemon

July 7 is Tanabata🎋
Has everyone decided on their wishes?

Gunma-chan

Rustling the bamboo leaves♪🐴

I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl

Azusa Banjo rereleased a Tanabata-themed comic posted to X (formerly Twitter).

Issho ni Gohan o Taberu Dake (live-action)

🎋·˖.✩
Today is Tanabata
We asked the cast to write down their wishes✨
Please share your wishes with us, too!🍙🎋

Kuromi

W-What did I write?!
…It's a secret!

My Happy Marriage

. ⊹ ₊ ݁. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
　On Tanabata,
　under the night sky, the happy couple—
　　　　　　　　　　　. ⊹ ₊ ݁.. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
Tanabata Special Illustration Released🎋
Free PC & Smartphone Wallpapers🌌

. ⊹ ₊ ݁. ⊹ ₊ ݁.,br> My Happy Marriage
Tanabata Illustration Wallpaper Giveaway🎋
　　　　　　　　. ⊹ ₊ ݁.. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
We're giving away PC and smartphone wallpapers!
Have a wonderful Tanabata!🌌

Ocha-ken

What are the Ocha-ken's Tanabata wishes?🎋

Odekake Kozame

Odekake Kozame
🎋Tanabata Visual Released🎋
A summery illustration of Kozame-chan and friends has been released🌠
Additionally, original streamers featuring the Tanabata visual will be displayed at the Sendai Tanabata Festival 2026✨

Please Excuse My Younger Brothers

⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
　Today is Tanabata①🎋✨
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
In celebration of Tanabata, the Narita family's five siblings has sent us tanzaku wish strips with their wishes written on them!✨
We've also launched a special website where you can share your wishes⭐️ˎˊ˗
Be sure to check it out!🫶🏻

⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
　Today is Tanabata②🎋✨
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
In celebration of Tanabata, the main cast has sent us tanzaku wish strips with their wishes written on them!✨
We've also launched a special website where you can share your wishes⭐️ˎˊ˗
Be sure to check it out!🫶🏻

Pragmata

“I heard today is ‘Tanabata’ on Earth. Is that a famous festival?”
Please leave a comment teaching Diana about Tanabata!

Sakamoto Days

==================👓
Sakamoto Days
Seasonal Visuals Episodes
🏪==================
Every month, we bring you brand-new seasonal visual and a new mini audio drama!🔍✨
July is Tanabata🎋!!
Sakamoto 👓 is shocked by the wish Hana-chan 🎒 wrote on her tanzaku… but…?

==================👓
Sakamoto Days
🎋Seasonal Visuals Episodes🎒
🏪==================
Here's a peek into the Sakamoto family's Tanabata celebration🎙️🎶
“I wrote down my wish!”
“Oh… what did you wish for, Hana?”

Yaiba: Samurai Legend

＼ Today, 7/7, is Tanabata🎋✨／
Has anyone made a wish?💭
Please secretly tell us in a reply or a quoted reply👂
May this year bring you all lots of fun times💫

Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV (2026-07-07 23:55)
follow-up of Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
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