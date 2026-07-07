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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While many people in Japan make wishes to the stars Vega and Altair on Tanabata, it's said those wishes will only come true if it's a starry night. But with Japan in the middle of its rainy season, it has been many years since it's truly been a starry night on Tanabata for most of the country. So, let's hope for a starry night so all the wishes from the anime and manga world will come true.
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #七夕 だね🎋— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) July 7, 2026
みんなのお願い事が叶いますように💗#ちびまる子ちゃん #7月7日 pic.twitter.com/s5oqokC1cX
Today is Tanabata🎋
I hope everyone's wishes come true💗
CHOPPER's
みんなも #七夕 のお願いした？— CHOPPER's 【公式】/ official (@choppers_op) July 7, 2026
青い短冊に書いてね🎋#CHOPPERS_ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/tlxkhRVKha
Has everyone made a wish for Tanabata?
Be sure to write it on a blue tanzaku wish strip🎋
Cypic
■━━━━━━━━ □— Cypic | サイピク (@Cypic_info) July 7, 2026
💫サイピクの7月💫
「#ワールドイズダンシング」🪭
□━━━━━━━━ ■#七夕🌟
室町の時代にも現代の七夕に近い行事があったようです
「ワールドイズダンシング」をたくさんの方に
見ていただくことができますように💫
そう祈りつつ、今月もサイピクは頑張ります💪… pic.twitter.com/9i0SOIt5UP
■━━━━━━━━ □
💫Cypic's July💫
The World Is Dancing🪭
□━━━━━━━━ ■
Tanabata🌟
There were similar events to the modern Tanabata festival even during the Muromachi period.
We hope many people will get to see The World Is Dancing💫
With that wish in mind, Cypic will work hard again this month💪
Doraemon
7月7日は七夕🎋— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) July 6, 2026
みんなのお願い事はきまった？https://t.co/FdBmz4rY1q pic.twitter.com/3eXXpIe0m2
July 7 is Tanabata🎋
Has everyone decided on their wishes?
Gunma-chan
ささーのーはーさーらさら♪🐴#七夕#ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/l83iIH2WSE— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) July 7, 2026
Rustling the bamboo leaves♪🐴
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl
Azusa Banjo rereleased a Tanabata-themed comic posted to X (formerly Twitter).
🎋✨ 2/2#七夕#おとつく pic.twitter.com/RxSOTn81nD— 『恋する(おとめ)の作り方』公式＠TVアニメ化決定 (@ototsuku_info) July 7, 2026
Issho ni Gohan o Taberu Dake (live-action)
🎋·˖.✩— ドラマ『一緒にごはんをたべるだけ』【テレ東公式】毎週木曜 深夜24時放送中🍙 (@taberudake_tx) July 7, 2026
きょうは七夕。
キャストの皆さんに
願いごとを書いていただきました✨
皆さんの願いごともぜひ教えてください🍙🎋
U-NEXT＆TVerにて配信.ᐟ📺
ドラマ『#一緒にごはんをたべるだけ』
毎週木曜深夜𝟐𝟒:𝟎𝟎〜放送中#早見あかり #伊藤健太郎 #桐山漣 #岸明日香… pic.twitter.com/cK2GoUi7Ox
🎋·˖.✩
Today is Tanabata
We asked the cast to write down their wishes✨
Please share your wishes with us, too!🍙🎋
Kuromi
な、何を書いたかって？！— クロミ【サンリオ公式】 (@kuromi_project) July 7, 2026
…ヒミツだよ！#七夕 pic.twitter.com/NBesDtY2i5
W-What did I write?!
…It's a secret!
My Happy Marriage
. ⊹ ₊ ݁. ⊹ ₊ ݁.— 『わたしの幸せな結婚』公式🌸特別篇全3話 2026年放送・Netflixにて配信決定！ (@watashino_info) July 7, 2026
七夕の日、
夜空の下、幸せな二人は――
. ⊹ ₊ ݁.. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
七夕スペシャルイラストを公開🎋
PC&スマホ壁紙プレゼント🌌https://t.co/X0ivghrKZY
「#わたしの幸せな結婚」特別篇
特別篇全3話 2026年放送・配信決定#わた婚アニメ #七夕 pic.twitter.com/xoI46BhXlN
. ⊹ ₊ ݁. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
On Tanabata,
under the night sky, the happy couple—
. ⊹ ₊ ݁.. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
Tanabata Special Illustration Released🎋
Free PC & Smartphone Wallpapers🌌
. ⊹ ₊ ݁. ⊹ ₊ ݁.#わたしの幸せな結婚— 『わたしの幸せな結婚』公式🌸特別篇全3話 2026年放送・Netflixにて配信決定！ (@watashino_info) July 7, 2026
七夕イラスト壁紙プレゼント🎋
. ⊹ ₊ ݁.. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
PC・スマホ壁紙をプレゼント！
素敵な七夕をお過ごしください🌌
「わたしの幸せな結婚」特別篇
特別篇全3話 2026年放送 Netflixにて配信決定#わたしの幸せな結婚 #わた婚アニメ #七夕 pic.twitter.com/V5xyXsS7Uk
. ⊹ ₊ ݁. ⊹ ₊ ݁.,br> My Happy Marriage
Tanabata Illustration Wallpaper Giveaway🎋
. ⊹ ₊ ݁.. ⊹ ₊ ݁.
We're giving away PC and smartphone wallpapers!
Have a wonderful Tanabata!🌌
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) July 7, 2026
お茶犬たちの七夕の願いごとは？🎋
⠀ pic.twitter.com/xlv9JaW81f
What are the Ocha-ken's Tanabata wishes?🎋
Odekake Kozame
アニメ『#おでかけ子ザメ』— アニメ『おでかけ子ザメ』公式 (@kozame_info) July 7, 2026
🎋七夕ビジュアル公開🎋
子ザメちゃんたちの夏らしいイラストが公開🌠
さらに、仙台七夕まつり2026にて
七夕ビジュアルを使用した
オリジナル吹き流しの掲出が決定✨
🗓️ 8/6（木）〜8/8（土）
▶️https://t.co/9krmI5CSNJ
ぜひこの機会にお越しください🦈💡🐰 pic.twitter.com/jKr8esYq6D
Odekake Kozame
🎋Tanabata Visual Released🎋
A summery illustration of Kozame-chan and friends has been released🌠
Additionally, original streamers featuring the Tanabata visual will be displayed at the Sendai Tanabata Festival 2026✨
Please Excuse My Younger Brothers
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆— TVアニメ「うちの弟どもがすみません」公式｜2026年7月3日(金)24:00より放送💛 (@uchioto_anime) July 7, 2026
本日は #七夕 ①🎋✨
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
成田家５きょうだいより
七夕をお祝いして、願い事を書いた短冊が到着✨️
みなさんの願い事が
シェアできる特設サイトも開設⭐️ˎˊ˗
ぜひ参加してみてくださいね🫶🏻
🌌特設サイトはこちら… pic.twitter.com/f4imrDBaC0
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
Today is Tanabata①🎋✨
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
In celebration of Tanabata, the Narita family's five siblings has sent us tanzaku wish strips with their wishes written on them!✨
We've also launched a special website where you can share your wishes⭐️ˎˊ˗
Be sure to check it out!🫶🏻
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆— TVアニメ「うちの弟どもがすみません」公式｜2026年7月3日(金)24:00より放送💛 (@uchioto_anime) July 7, 2026
本日は #七夕 ②🎋✨
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
七夕をお祝いして
メインキャストの皆さんより
願い事を書いた短冊が到着✨️
みなさんの願い事が
シェアできる特設サイトも開設⭐️ˎˊ˗
ぜひ参加してみてくださいね🫶🏻
🌌特設サイトはこちら… pic.twitter.com/Fa8ipHULUh
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
Today is Tanabata②🎋✨
⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆ ┄ ⋆ ✩ ⋆
In celebration of Tanabata, the main cast has sent us tanzaku wish strips with their wishes written on them!✨
We've also launched a special website where you can share your wishes⭐️ˎˊ˗
Be sure to check it out!🫶🏻
Pragmata
「今日、地球は"たなばた"なんだって。有名なお祭り？」— 「プラグマタ」公式 (@PRAGMATA_JP) July 7, 2026
ディアナに「七夕」の事をコメントで教えてあげてください！#プラグマタ #PRAGMATA pic.twitter.com/z71COxge7F
“I heard today is ‘Tanabata’ on Earth. Is that a famous festival?”
Please leave a comment teaching Diana about Tanabata!
Sakamoto Days
==================👓— TVアニメ『SAKAMOTO DAYS』第2期2027年1月放送 (@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR) July 7, 2026
『#SAKAMOTODAYS』
Seasonal Visuals Episodes
🏪==================
毎月季節をテーマにした描き下ろしビジュアル＆新作ミニオーディオドラマをお届け🔍✨
7月は #七夕 🎋！！
花ちゃん🎒が短冊に書いた願い事にショックを受ける坂本👓だけど…？#七夕の願い事 pic.twitter.com/sLYHL3NDIm
==================👓
Sakamoto Days
Seasonal Visuals Episodes
🏪==================
Every month, we bring you brand-new seasonal visual and a new mini audio drama!🔍✨
July is Tanabata🎋!!
Sakamoto 👓 is shocked by the wish Hana-chan 🎒 wrote on her tanzaku… but…?
==================👓— TVアニメ『SAKAMOTO DAYS』第2期2027年1月放送 (@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR) July 7, 2026
『#SAKAMOTODAYS』
🎋Seasonal Visuals Episodes🎒
🏪==================
七夕イベントでの坂本家の様子をこっそりお届け🎙️🎶
「お願いごと書いたのー！」
「ほぅ…花は何をお願いしたんだ？」#七夕 #七夕の願い事https://t.co/q35TUxrjzN
==================👓
Sakamoto Days
🎋Seasonal Visuals Episodes🎒
🏪==================
Here's a peek into the Sakamoto family's Tanabata celebration🎙️🎶
“I wrote down my wish!”
“Oh… what did you wish for, Hana?”
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
＼ 本日 7/7は #七夕🎋✨／— TVアニメ『真•侍伝 YAIBA』公式 (@YAIBA_PR) July 7, 2026
皆さんはお願い事しましたか？💭
こっそりリプライや引用RPで教えてください👂
今年も皆さんに楽しい時間を
届けられますように💫#YAIBA#YAIBAヤバイ pic.twitter.com/DinL7IsiY8
＼ Today, 7/7, is Tanabata🎋✨／
Has anyone made a wish?💭
Please secretly tell us in a reply or a quoted reply👂
May this year bring you all lots of fun times💫
Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II