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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The days leading up to July 7 in Japan are a sight to behold — similar to, but slightly different from, Christmas decorations. Communities will often set up bamboo shoots and decorate them with children's wishes. It's a colorful display and gives us a look into the dreams and aspirations of many different people. The anime and manga worlds are also filled with people and characters with dreams and wishes:
BARBAPAPA
⋱＼今日は #七夕 🎋✨／⋰— BARBAPAPA(バーバパパ)【公式】 (@barbapapa_jp) July 7, 2026
「みんなの願いが 叶いますように。」
バーバパパとバーバママのやさしい七夕のお願いごと...⭐︎˖°.
2枚目の画像は、文字が書き込める壁紙だよ📱✨
ぜひ保存して、みんなもお願いごとを書いてみてね！#バーバパパ #barbapapa pic.twitter.com/rUsAJu1rIj
⋱＼Today is Tanabata🎋✨／⋰
“May everyone's wishes come true.”
Barbarapapa and Barbaramama's sweet Tanabata wishes…⭐︎˖°.
The second image is a wallpaper where you can write your own wish!📱✨
Be sure to save it and try writing your own wishes!
Bonobono
本日、7月7日は #七夕 です🌟🌌— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) July 7, 2026
ぼのぼのとシマリスくんも
願い事があるみたい🎋#ぼのぼの pic.twitter.com/bBSvEaujNs
Today, 7/7, is Tanabata🌟🌌
It looks like Bono Bono and Chipmunk have wishes too🎋
Chiikawa
🌟┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈🌟— ちいかわぽけっと公式 (@chiikawa_pt_jp) July 7, 2026
.・☆*・. #七夕 .・☆*・.
🌟┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈🌟
キラキラ、お星さま……✨
お空にお願いごと届くかな？#天の川#ちいぽけ#ちいかわぽけっと pic.twitter.com/Wm5XgTh95f
🌟┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈🌟
.・☆*・. Tanabata .・☆*・.
🌟┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈🌟
Twinkling stars…✨ I wonder if my wish will reach the heavens?
Fairy Princess Minky Momo
今日は七夕！🎋🌟#魔法のプリンセスミンキーモモ #憧れの夢へ #まごころの二重奏 #ミンキーモモ #minkymomo pic.twitter.com/G3vunvFsFg— ミンキーモモシリーズ公式 (@minkymomo_ap) July 7, 2026
Today is Tanabata🎋🌟
Kapibarasan
はたらかない— カピバラさん【公式】 (@FROM_TRYWORKS) July 7, 2026
ふたり～ん
#七夕 #7月7日 pic.twitter.com/5n7RY3ivep
The Two
Who Don't Work~
Like a Dragon
本日は #七夕 の日🎋— RGGスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) July 7, 2026
勇気を出して理緒奈を映画デートに誘う三雄
果たして2人は織姫と彦星のような関係になれるだろうか…？
そしてその様子を後方で見守るシルエット
その姿は紛れもなく……#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/UQVBHO8P9D
Today is Tanabata🎋
Mitsuo gathers his courage and asks Riona out on a movie date.
Will the two of them end up in a relationship like Orihime and Hikoboshi…?
And the silhouette watching over them from behind
That unmistakable figure is none other than…
My Hero Academia
今日は #七夕— 「僕のヒーローアカデミア ULTRA RUMBLE」公式 (@heroaca_ur) July 7, 2026
皆さんのお願い事は
なんですか？
引用リポストや
リプライで教えて下さい！#ヒロアカUR pic.twitter.com/LZE23VviLH
Today is Tanabata
What are everyone's wishes?
Let us know in a quote repost or reply!
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked
⋱⋱ 🪭明日放送🪭 ⋰⋰— TVアニメ「いびってこない義母と義姉」公式｜7月8日放送スタート！ (@ibikona_anime) July 7, 2026
本日は 七夕ですね🎋
明日から放送の #いびこなアニメ を
たくさんの方に観ていただけますように…🌠
🌸初回放送 7/8(水)23:30～
tvk神奈川／テレ玉／チバテレ
🌸先行配信 7/8(水) 23:30～
U-NEXT／アニメ放題／アニメタイムズ#いびってこない義母と義姉 #七夕 pic.twitter.com/cK2oBEzl9j
⋱⋱🪭Airing Tomorrow🪭⋰⋰
Today is Tanabata🎋
We hope everyone will tune in to watch My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked, premiering tomorrow…🌠
Ōkami
今日は「#七夕」！🎋— 大神シリーズ（公式） (@Okami_CAP) July 7, 2026
「大神」20周年にちなんで、アマテラスが「20」の形の「天の川」を描いてくれました！#Okami #大神 #大神20th pic.twitter.com/4cIq6GsPbC
Today is Tanabata🎋
To celebrate Ōkami's 20th anniversary, Amaterasu drew the Milky Way shaped like the number 20!
Pac-Man
みんなの願い事は～？#七夕 #パックマン #pacman pic.twitter.com/dyGF4pg5N0— パックマン公式_JP (@BNEI_PACMAN_JP) July 7, 2026
What are everyone's wishes?
Shimajiro
「かないますように！」— 【公式】しまじろう (@shima_official) July 7, 2026
「みみりんはおねがいごとがいっぱいよ～！」
今日は七夕🎋
しまじろうたちの願いごとは何かな？#しまじろう #七夕 pic.twitter.com/hzrDAXtf0D
“I hope my wish comes true!”
“Mimirin has so many wishes~!”
Today is Tanabata🎋
What are Shimajiro and his friends wishing for?
SUNSOFT
#七夕 🎋— SUNSOFT (@sunsoftgames) July 7, 2026
┏┷┓
┃サ┃
┃ン┃
┃ソ┃
┃フ┃
┃ト┃
┃が┃
┃Ｂ┃
┃Ｉ┃
┃Ｇ┃
┃に┃
┃な┃
┃り┃
┃ま┃
┃す┃
┃よ┃
┃う┃
┃に┃
┗━┛ pic.twitter.com/mY8MJNXhcC
Tanabata🎋
-[May Sunsoft grow BIG!]
Tales of video game series
本日は #七夕 🎋— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) July 7, 2026
皆さんは短冊に何かお願い事を書きましたか？#テイルズ #レジェンディア pic.twitter.com/uoqdx43gwC
Today is Tanbata🎋
Did everyone write a wish on a tanzaku wish strip?
Tatsunoko Production
🎋今日は #七夕 🎋— タツノコプロ（公式） (@tatsunoko_pro) July 7, 2026
もし #ドロンボー一味 が短冊を書くとしたら
どんな願いごとを書くと思いますか？#ドロンジョ、#ボヤッキー、#トンズラー
それぞれ違うお願いを書きそうですよね⭐#ヤッターマン pic.twitter.com/reGa8w2A1U
🎋Today is Tanabata🎋
If the Doronbo Gang were to write wishes on tanzaku wish, what do you think they would write?
Doronjo, Boyacky, and Tonzura would probably write different wishes, wouldn't they?⭐
Victoria of Many Faces
⊹⊱✦ 本日放送 ✦⊰⊹— 『手札が多めのビクトリア』TVアニメ公式 (@tefudavictoria) July 7, 2026
TVアニメ『#手札が多めのビクトリア』
今夜24時からテレ東系列にて放送⟡.·
そして本日7/7は #七夕🎋
キャスト陣のお願い事は……？#安済知佳 #若山詩音 #阿座上洋平#ビクトリアニメ pic.twitter.com/oNyBYHaBg4
⊹⊱✦ Airing Today ✦⊰⊹
Victoria of Many Faces
Airs tonight at midnight on TV Tokyo networks⟡.·
And today, July 7, is Tanabata🎋
What are the cast members' wishes…?
Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III