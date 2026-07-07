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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Tales of, Minky Momo, Chiikawa, My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked, Tatsunoko Production, & more!

The days leading up to July 7 in Japan are a sight to behold — similar to, but slightly different from, Christmas decorations. Communities will often set up bamboo shoots and decorate them with children's wishes. It's a colorful display and gives us a look into the dreams and aspirations of many different people. The anime and manga worlds are also filled with people and characters with dreams and wishes:

BARBAPAPA

⋱＼Today is Tanabata🎋✨／⋰
“May everyone's wishes come true.”
Barbarapapa and Barbaramama's sweet Tanabata wishes…⭐︎˖°.
The second image is a wallpaper where you can write your own wish!📱✨
Be sure to save it and try writing your own wishes!

Bonobono

Today, 7/7, is Tanabata🌟🌌
It looks like Bono Bono and Chipmunk have wishes too🎋

Chiikawa

🌟┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈🌟
.・☆*・. Tanabata .・☆*・.
🌟┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈🌟
Twinkling stars…✨ I wonder if my wish will reach the heavens?

Fairy Princess Minky Momo

Today is Tanabata🎋🌟

Kapibarasan

The Two
Who Don't Work~

Like a Dragon

Today is Tanabata🎋
Mitsuo gathers his courage and asks Riona out on a movie date.
Will the two of them end up in a relationship like Orihime and Hikoboshi…?
And the silhouette watching over them from behind
That unmistakable figure is none other than…

My Hero Academia

Today is Tanabata
What are everyone's wishes?
Let us know in a quote repost or reply!

My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked

⋱⋱🪭Airing Tomorrow🪭⋰⋰
Today is Tanabata🎋
We hope everyone will tune in to watch My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked, premiering tomorrow…🌠

Ōkami

Today is Tanabata🎋
To celebrate Ōkami's 20th anniversary, Amaterasu drew the Milky Way shaped like the number 20!

Pac-Man

What are everyone's wishes?

Shimajiro

“I hope my wish comes true!”
“Mimirin has so many wishes~!”
Today is Tanabata🎋
What are Shimajiro and his friends wishing for?

SUNSOFT

Tanabata🎋
-[May Sunsoft grow BIG!]

Tales of video game series

Today is Tanbata🎋
Did everyone write a wish on a tanzaku wish strip?

Tatsunoko Production

🎋Today is Tanabata🎋
If the Doronbo Gang were to write wishes on tanzaku wish, what do you think they would write?
Doronjo, Boyacky, and Tonzura would probably write different wishes, wouldn't they?⭐

Victoria of Many Faces

⊹⊱✦ Airing Today ✦⊰⊹
Victoria of Many Faces
Airs tonight at midnight on TV Tokyo networks⟡.·
And today, July 7, is Tanabata🎋
What are the cast members' wishes…?

Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part V (2026-07-07 23:59)
follow-up of Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
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