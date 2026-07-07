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Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part V

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Monster Hunter, Animal Crossing, Food for the Soul, Little Twin Stars, MARRIAGETOXIN, Rascal, Haruomi Tomotsuka, Mitsuru Miura, & more!

Tanabata on July 7 marks the final Japanese holiday of the year when the day and month are the same numerically (after Hinamatsuri on March 3 and Children's Day on May 5). Both children and adults write wishes on paper slips to decorate bamboo branches, to commemorate the once-a-year meeting of the weaver princess Orihime and ox farmer Hikoboshi across the Milky Way. The anime and manga worlds are full of wishes on the would-be couple's special day:

Animal Crossing

Hey, everyone! It's already July!
To celebrate Tanabata next week, for one week starting today Nook Shopping will sell the limited time Tanabata bamboo branches♪
May all your wishes come true!

DJ KOO

🎋“May everyone be the KOO-ist!”
Tanabata DO DANCE!!

Food for the Soul

-[May I always be by your side]

Shinnosuke Kanazawa (On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance)

Tanabata

Little Twin Stars

The stars will kindly accept the wishes and feelings we can't quite put into words… So let's whisper them softly into the Tanabata night sky☆

MARRIAGETOXIN

⦅ ‧₊˚ Today is Tanabata ˚₊ ‧ ⦆
🌟 🌟
-[May my search for a marriage partner go well]
🌟
Image: May Gero-kun's search for a marriage partner go well

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)

Today is Tanabata… and
it's their birthday🎂🎃🍷

Monster Hunter

-[May you meet your match❤️]

Rakuten Panda!

May everyone's wishes come true⭐︎

Rascal

Tonight it Tanabata🎋
We met, but did Orihime and Hikoboshi get to myat each other❓(◆'∇'◆)

Ami Shibata (Nangoku Shōnen Papuwa-kun)

I finished watching The Mandalorian season 1.
I love it.
You can enjoy The Mandalorian and Grogu even if you haven't watched the show, but if you have, the characters' growth and their bond makes it even more touching.
I turned yesterday's sketch into a tanzaku wish strip.
I hope the movie continues to be a huge hit. Ami Shibata
Image:
Galactic Peace
Our Path
May Grogu grow up healthy and strong. Mando
It's Daddy

Sonic the Hedgehog

Tonight is Tanabata🎋
I wrote, “May Sonic-katsu continue to get even more exciting!✨”😁
While we're at it, here's Amy's Tanabata illustration.
You can download it as a wallpaper, so feel free to use it if you like😉
(Ed)

Hiroki Takahashi

Today, 7/7, is Tanabata🎋
Hiroki's wish is…✨

Haruomi Tomotsuka (Dara-san of Reiwa)

So, today is Tanabata, but since I don't have any special illustrations for it, here's the cover of the Dara-san of Reiwa Official Fan Book, which my editor-chan asked me to post.
I think the release date was July 23!

Yū-hachi (Miseban no Spis)

Tanabata
Manga:
Panel 1: May I please get to eat some sweet potatoes. Tanuki
Caption: Alas, Tanuki can't go on.

Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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