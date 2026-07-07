Interest
Happy Tanabata 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part V
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Tanabata on July 7 marks the final Japanese holiday of the year when the day and month are the same numerically (after Hinamatsuri on March 3 and Children's Day on May 5). Both children and adults write wishes on paper slips to decorate bamboo branches, to commemorate the once-a-year meeting of the weaver princess Orihime and ox farmer Hikoboshi across the Milky Way. The anime and manga worlds are full of wishes on the would-be couple's special day:
Animal Crossing
みなさ～ん！7月になりましたね！— どうぶつの森 (@doubutsuno_mori) July 1, 2026
たぬきショッピングでは来週の七夕にちなんで、今日から1週間の期間限定で「たなばたのささ」の販売を開始したそうです♪
みなさんの願い事が、かないますように！ pic.twitter.com/U1fDrowcFt
Hey, everyone! It's already July!
To celebrate Tanabata next week, for one week starting today Nook Shopping will sell the limited time Tanabata bamboo branches♪
May all your wishes come true!
DJ KOO
🎋「みんなが最KOOでいられますように」— D J K O O (@DJKOO_official) July 7, 2026
七夕 DO DANCE！！#七夕 #KOO援団 #DJKOO pic.twitter.com/4wKp1kBZaF
🎋“May everyone be the KOO-ist!”
Tanabata DO DANCE!!
Food for the Soul
┏┷┓— TVアニメ「日々は過ぎれど飯うまし」公式 (@hibimeshi_anime) July 7, 2026
┃こ┃
┃れ┃
┃か┃
┃ら┃
┃も┃
┃君┃
┃の┃
┃隣┃
┃で┃
┗━┛#七夕 #七夕の願い事 pic.twitter.com/usTUfvtL7s
-[May I always be by your side]
Shinnosuke Kanazawa (On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance)
July 7, 2026
Tanabata
Little Twin Stars
うまく言葉にできない願いや想いも、星たちはやさしく受け止めてくれるから…七夕の夜空にそっとうちあけてみましょ☆ pic.twitter.com/c6gtgj4tQw— キキ＆ララ【公式】 (@kikilala_sanrio) July 7, 2025
The stars will kindly accept the wishes and feelings we can't quite put into words… So let's whisper them softly into the Tanabata night sky☆
MARRIAGETOXIN
⦅ ‧₊˚ 本日は #七夕 ˚₊ ‧ ⦆— マリッジトキシン【公式】 (@marritoxi_PR) July 7, 2026
┏┷┓ 🌟
┃婚┃
🌟 ┃活┃
┃が┃
┃う┃
┃ま┃
┃く┃
┃い┃
┃き┃
┃ま┃ 🌟
┃す┃
┃よ┃
┃う┃
┃に┃
┗━┛
🌟#マリッジトキシン pic.twitter.com/DocoPvRhEn
⦅ ‧₊˚ Today is Tanabata ˚₊ ‧ ⦆
🌟 🌟
-[May my search for a marriage partner go well]
🌟
Image: May Gero-kun's search for a marriage partner go well
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)
今日は七夕…そして— 三浦みつる (@miura_mitsuru) July 6, 2026
二人の誕生日🎂🎃🍷 pic.twitter.com/YVnyUERiUf
Today is Tanabata… and
it's their birthday🎂🎃🍷
Monster Hunter
┏┷┓— モンハン部公式 (@CAPCOM_MHB) July 7, 2026
┃対┃
┃に┃
┃会┃
┃え┃
┃ま┃
┃す┃
┃よ┃
┃う┃
┃に┃
┃❤️┃
┗━┛#七夕
-[May you meet your match❤️]
Rakuten Panda!
みんなの願い、叶いますように⭐︎#七夕 #お買いものパンダ pic.twitter.com/udjbb8XSg9— お買いものパンダ【楽天公式】 (@Rakuten_Panda) July 7, 2026
May everyone's wishes come true⭐︎
Rascal
今夜は七夕🎋— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) July 7, 2026
ボクたちは会えたけど、織姫さまたちは会えたかミャ❓(◆'∇'◆)#ラスカル #七夕 pic.twitter.com/a97ltssfL9
Tonight it Tanabata🎋
We met, but did Orihime and Hikoboshi get to myat each other❓(◆'∇'◆)
Ami Shibata (Nangoku Shōnen Papuwa-kun)
マンダロリアン、シーズン1観終わったよ。— 柴田亜美&staff (@s_ami_staff) July 7, 2026
大好き。
ドラマ観てなくても #マンダロリアンアンドグローグー は愉しめるけれど、観ていたらより成長と絆にグッとくるね。
昨日の楽描きの紙、短冊にしたよ。
映画がさらに大ヒットし続けますように。 柴田亜美#スターウォーズ #七夕の願い事 pic.twitter.com/32R9BPuhdt
I finished watching The Mandalorian season 1.
I love it.
You can enjoy The Mandalorian and Grogu even if you haven't watched the show, but if you have, the characters' growth and their bond makes it even more touching.
I turned yesterday's sketch into a tanzaku wish strip.
I hope the movie continues to be a huge hit. Ami Shibata
Image:
Galactic Peace
Our Path
May Grogu grow up healthy and strong. Mando
It's Daddy
Sonic the Hedgehog
今夜は七夕です！🎋— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) July 6, 2026
「ソニかつがこれからもっと盛り上がりますように！✨」と書いてみました😁
せっかくですので、エミーの七夕イラストをご紹介します
壁紙がDLできますので、良かったら使ってみて下さい😉
（エド）https://t.co/vdCwq0qb0y
Tonight is Tanabata🎋
I wrote, “May Sonic-katsu continue to get even more exciting!✨”😁
While we're at it, here's Amy's Tanabata illustration.
You can download it as a wallpaper, so feel free to use it if you like😉
(Ed)
Hiroki Takahashi
本日7月7日は七夕ですね🎋— 高橋広樹【MUSIC official】 (@believe_in_HT) July 7, 2026
広樹さんの願い事は……✨#高橋広樹 #七夕 pic.twitter.com/3kR1S2JbYD
Today, 7/7, is Tanabata🎋
Hiroki's wish is…✨
Haruomi Tomotsuka (Dara-san of Reiwa)
というわけで、今日は七夕という訳ですが専用の絵とかないので、編集ちゃんから公開しといてと言われてた、「 #令和のダラさん 公式ファンブック」のカバー表紙となります。— ともつか治臣＠ダラさん8巻6/23発売！ (@TomotukaHaruomi) July 7, 2026
発売日は7/23だったとおもいます！ pic.twitter.com/Ti25U9XuAu
So, today is Tanabata, but since I don't have any special illustrations for it, here's the cover of the Dara-san of Reiwa Official Fan Book, which my editor-chan asked me to post.
I think the release date was July 23!
Yū-hachi (Miseban no Spis)
July 7, 2026
Tanabata
Manga:
Panel 1: May I please get to eat some sweet potatoes. Tanuki
Caption: Alas, Tanuki can't go on.
Did we miss any Tanabata 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!