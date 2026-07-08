Voice Actor Azuki Shibuya Announces Marriage

And has been married since 2025

Image via 81 Produce website ©81 Produce

Voice actor Azuki Shibuya , former member of i☆Ris , announced last Thursday that she is married. Shibuya said, “Through a happy coincidence, I got married in 2025” and has kept her partner's identity private. The voice actor added she has already shared the news with her fan club.

As of press time, Shibuya's announcement has received just over 6,000 likes and 315 reposts. Comments have been disabled on her announcement post.

Shibuya made her voice acting debut in 2013, and she was a member of idol group i☆Ris between 2012 and 2021. Shibuya has appeared in the PriPara franchise as Dorothy West, Kiratto Pri☆Chan as Rū Asuka, The Great Passage as Kai-kun, and the GATE franchise as Panache Fure Kalgi, among other minor roles. Her agency lists her full résumé.