Houston's Trill Burgers Chain Rolls Out My Hero Academia 10th Anniversary Burger

Go Beyond! Plus Ultra! with The One For All Burger, Plus Ultra Fries, & Detroit Smash Lemonade

Award-winning Houston-based smash burger chain Trill Burgers announced a collaboration with My Hero Academia on Friday. The collaboration is in celebration of the anime series' 10th anniversary set to include the One For All Burger combo with the Plus Ultra Fries and the Detroit Smash Lemonade. The set will be available from July 11 until August 9 at the Montrose, Spring, and Missouri City locations.

Courtesy of Toho International Photo: Quit Nguyen © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

Trill Burgers co-founders Bun B. and Andy Nguyen describe the burger combo as a “tender hamburger steak patty with demi-glazed beef gravy, American cheese, cabbage and onion, all topped with sesame-citrus dressing and served with Trill Burgers' seasoned fries." The Plus Ultra Fries are Trill Burgers' in-house seasoned fries topped with okonomi sauce, mayonnaise, Japanese furikake seasoning and bonito flakes – dried tuna shaved into paper thin flakes.” The Detroit Smash Lemonade will be made with “lemon, pineapple pieces, slices of mango and a kiwi syrup base.” Trill Burgers previewed the menu items on its Instagram account.

The My Hero Academia x Trill Burgers collaboration also includes a t-shirt, featuring the character Izuku “Deku” on his journey to becoming the Number 1 Hero on the back with a 10th anniversary logo and Trill Burgers branding on the front. The shirts will be available in unisex from small to 2XL sizes in white.

Courtesy of Toho International © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

Trill Burgers is no stranger to anime collaborations. The smash burger chain previously partnered with SPY×FAMILY in late 2025 for the SPY×FAMILY Trill Burger.

Sources: Press release, Trill Burgers's Instagram account