Yes, That 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors Character's Name Is 'Six Seven'

Video game director and producer Kōtarō Uchikoshi “revealed” the first name of 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors character Seven on Wednesday. “Actually, Seven is his last name, and his first name is Six,” Uchikoshi said, apparently referring to the popular 2025 trend “6-7.”

Image via Zero Escape: The Nonary Games' Steam page © Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Uchikoshi came up with the name Six Seven following an interaction with an X (formerly Twitter ) user. The user asked Uchikoshi, “Is there any chance for you to reveal seven's real name if there ever was an idea for it? If not could you just create a name that you like to fill the ‘what is seven's name’ shaped hole in my heart.”

Image via x.com ©Kotaro Uchikoshi

999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors launched on the Nintendo DS system in 2009 and is part of the Zero Escape game series.

The “6-7” trend's origin is widely credited to compilation videos of NBA player LaMelo Ball using Skrilla's song “Doot Doot (67).” The trend evolved when basketball player Taylen “TK” Kinney began using the phrase in interviews, along with the see-sawing hand movements now linked to it. The “6-7” trend gained massive popularity following the posting of an April 1, 2025, Cam Wilder video titled "My Overpowerd AAU Team has Finally Returned." The video features two boys, one in a grey sweatshirt and the second in a black shirt, saying “6-7” while performing the hand motion.



