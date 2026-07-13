'Goodbye, Lara' Anime's Opening Uses Cel-Drawn Animation

Old animation techniques return for a beautiful opening

Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel began streaming Kinema Citrus ' Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) original anime on Monday and revealed that part of the opening sequence uses cel-drawn animation. An X (formerly Twitter ) post by the series states, "Please be sure to watch this gentle and heartwarming video, which features some original cel animation shots and handwritten credits."

Series director Takushi Koide appeared at Anime Expo to speak about the series. Koide emphasized the hand-drawn aspect of Goodbye, Lara during his appearance. “It's traditional, but I still see the potential of hand-drawn animation,” said Koide.

Ikimono-gakari perform the anime's opening theme song " Sayonara Lara ."

The anime debuted on Sunday, July 5 at 24:30 (effectively July 6 at 12:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX , before airing later that night on BS Asahi and YTV . The anime also aired on AT-X starting on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. Goodbye, Lara premiered early at Anime Central on May 15.

Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen 's The Little Mermaid . The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide 's hometown is located.

Sources: Goodbye, Lara anime's's X/ Twitter account, KADOKAWAanime's YouTube channel





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