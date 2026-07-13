Interest
Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ Anime Teach Movie Theater Etiquette in New Short
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Precure franchise presented its first-ever short video to teach children proper etiquette in movie theaters on Sunday. The Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ short is set to play in T-Joy Movie Theaters before feature films, starting on July 24.
The short features Porun, Mepple, Mipple, and Lulun from Pretty Cure and PreCure Max Heart; Floppy, Coco, Nuts, Milk, and Syrup from Yes! Precure 5 and Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!; Chiffon from Fresh Pretty Cure; Shypre, Coffret, and Coppé from Heartcatch Precure!; Hamii from Suite Precure; Candy from Glitter Force (Smile Precure!); Sharuru from Glitter Force Doki Doki (Dokidoki! Precure); Ribbon from HappinessCharge PreCure!; Aroma from Go! Princess Precure; Mofurun from Witchy Precure!; Pekorin from Kirakira Precure a la Mode; Hariham Harii from Hugtto! Precure; Fuwa from Star Twinkle Precure; Rabirin from Healin' Good Precure; Kururun from Tropical-Rouge! Precure; Kome-Kome from Delicious Party♡Precure; Tsubasa from Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure; Komugi; Yuki, Daifuku, Mey Mey, and Niko from Wonderful Precure!; and Purirun, Meroron, and Purirun from You and Idol Precure♪.
The Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ short comes two months before Eiga Meitantei Precure!'s (Star Detective Precure! The Movie) opening on September 18.
The Precure franchise announced Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ in March 2025. The series follows the fairy mascot characters from across the Precure franchise in a “non-verbal animation” format. The series is available on the Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ YouTube channel and social media.
Sources: Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ anime's YouTube channel , Comic Natalie