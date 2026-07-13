Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ Anime Teach Movie Theater Etiquette in New Short

If you look up “anticlimax” in the dictionary, you'll see this story arc of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime listed as an example. ― If you look up “anticlimax” in the dictionary, you'll see this story arc of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime listed as an example. Honestly, the arc has so much going for it with Mariabell as a villain. She was built up as a looming threat in the previous ...