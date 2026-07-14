Megami Tensei Creator Releases Promised English Translation of Novels

Megami Tensei creator Aya Nishitani announced on Sunday that he is in the process of translating the Megami Tensei ( Digital Devil Story ) novel series into English. The author states in an X (formerly Twitter ) post, "Three years ago, I promised an American reader that I would translate ‘Megami Tensei’ into English myself. In order to fulfill that promise, I am publishing this translation."

Image via Aya Nishitani's Note page Photo: ©

Nishitani added that he and his partner have resolved “contractual matters” and are “in discussions with an overseas publisher regarding the translation.” The author further states his English language translation is not polished but hopes it will help a translator "understand" his Japanese.

Nishitani also included a Note link to his English language translation of Megami Tensei in his X post. He plans to keep the translations available until the end of July 2026.

In a set of subsequent X posts on July 13, Nishitani stated, “I am publishing the English translation of Chapter 2.” Then, “I posted Chapter 2 today. Over the next week, I [will] be posting Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, and the final chapter in order.”

As of press time, Nishitani has posted the Prologue and first three chapters of Megami Tensei to his Note website.