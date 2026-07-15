Interest
Inio Asano Spends 1 Month Creating 3D Rural Town for 1-Chapter Manga
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Manga creator Inio Asano reported on Monday that he had spent a month creating a three-dimensional rural town for a manga project that is one chapter long. An X (formerly Twitter) post by Asano includes a nearly two-minute-long video highlighting the rural town. The video features a home, rest area, and rice fields. Asano added, “I haven't completed a single page of the draft yet!”
読み切り漫画を描くために一ヶ月かけて３Dで田舎の町を作ってました。原稿はまだ１ページも出来てません！ pic.twitter.com/1PlmKGY6mQ— 浅野いにお/Inio Asano (@asano_inio) July 13, 2026
I spent a month creating a 3D model of a rural town for a one-shot manga. I haven't completed a single page of the draft yet!
As of press time, Asano has not formally announced what the one-shot manga project he is working on is.
Asano is arguably best known for his manga series Goodnight Punpun and Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction. Asano has been publishing Mujina Into the Deep in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine (with a second "season" next year).
Sources: Inio Asano's X/Twitter account, Mujina Into the Deep's X/Twitter account