Inio Asano Spends 1 Month Creating 3D Rural Town for 1-Chapter Manga

Asano: “I haven't completed a single page of the draft yet!”

Manga creator Inio Asano reported on Monday that he had spent a month creating a three-dimensional rural town for a manga project that is one chapter long. An X (formerly Twitter ) post by Asano includes a nearly two-minute-long video highlighting the rural town. The video features a home, rest area, and rice fields. Asano added, “I haven't completed a single page of the draft yet!”

I spent a month creating a 3D model of a rural town for a one-shot manga. I haven't completed a single page of the draft yet!

As of press time, Asano has not formally announced what the one-shot manga project he is working on is.

Asano is arguably best known for his manga series Goodnight Punpun and Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction . Asano has been publishing Mujina Into the Deep in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine (with a second "season" next year).