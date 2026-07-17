Jump Magazine Apologizes to Fans Unable to Buy Issue With Blue Box Finale, One Piece Card

Apologies come after issue sells out in stores, reportedly due to some buyers reselling card for profit

Image via x.com ©三浦糀

Blue Box manga creator Kōji Miura issued an apology in a now deleted X (formerly Twitter ) post on Tuesday to her fans, who could not purchase the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue that shipped on Monday. This year's 33rd issue of the magazine included the final chapter of Blue Box … and a One Piece Card Game card in celebration of the One Piece manga 's 29th anniversary.

Miura said, “I am filled with regret for everyone who wanted to read this week's issue in print but couldn't. Thank you so much … for wanting to read it! (This isn't about directing my frustration at anyone but simply an apology to everyone who is upset.)” Miura issued the statement after reports of retailers selling out of the Weekly Shonen Jump issue, due to some buyers allegedly buying multiple copies to resell the One Piece card for profit.

Image via x.com Weekly Shonen Jump: ©集英社 One Piece Card Game: ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The Weekly Shonen Jump , V Jump , and Saikyō Jump magazine editors themselves issued a joint apology on Friday: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our readers and for the confusion this created at retail stores and convenience stores." The editors added that a reprint of the issue without the One Piece card will be available for pre-order at the online Jump Character Store service. The Weekly Shonen Jump editors will announce the reprint's official release date on social media.

The editors said they will not include the planned “Charlotte Pudding” One Piece Card Game card in the October issue of V Jump , slated for August 21. They will, however, go forward with the planned One Piece Card Game “Special Gift for All Applicants” promotion. Readers can participate with a purchase of the Kindle or Zebrack editions of the magazine.

Weekly Shonen Jump , V Jump , and Saikyō Jump further noted that each magazine will suspend the inclusion of One Piece Card Game cards in future issues. “We will suspend [the inclusion of ONE PIECE CARD GAME cards as bonus inserts] for the time being and are internally reviewing plans for future inserts and sales methods in each magazine to ensure they reach as many readers as possible.”

Following the announcement of the issue's reprint, Miura issued a followup statement: “ Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33 will be available for pre-order! (Please note the bonus insert will not be included.)” She continued, “Thank you for your patience and please check official channels for further announcements and details before placing your order.”

Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33 Reselling

People posted images on social media of Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33 sold out in stores all over Japan, only to be discarded (minus the card bonus), apparently unread.

Japanese retail chain Animate stated on July 3, two weeks before the issue went on sale, that physical Animate stores will not carry the issue. The chain added, "We had been accepting pre-orders exclusively through our online store to alleviate congestion and prevent disputes, but pre-orders have now closed as we have reached capacity.”

The Animate Online Shop took orders for Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33 but then limited purchases to one copy per customer. The retail site also stated it might cancel orders if Animate suspected customers attempting to make multiple purchases or place duplicate orders.

Japanese news outlet Oricon News spoke with what it described as a reseller of Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33 regarding their methods and feelings on the matter. According to Oricon, the reseller stated they purchased around 25 copies of the issue across different stores. The reseller added they made around 18,000 yen (about US$110) selling 20 of the One Piece Card Game cards. Oricon News asked, “Because of the recent “Jump” hoarding, many readers were unable to read the magazine. Have you considered the impact on others?” and the fencer responded:

I didn't think about it. You can read it digitally, can't you? I understand the feeling of people who say, “I want to read this in print,” but I don't feel like I did anything wrong.