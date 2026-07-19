Voice Actors Rina Hidaka, Yūma Uchida Announce Birth of 1st Child

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Voice acting couple Rina Hidaka and Yūma Uchida announced on Sunday that Hidaka had given birth to their first child, a daughter. In a joint statement, they report that Hidaka and her daughter are both healthy and added that they “want to work together as a family to live each day in our own unique way and filled with smiles.”

As of press time, Hidaka and Uchiyama's announcement have jointly received over 152,000 likes and over 1,600 replies, most of which are congratulations from their fans and colleagues.

Hidaka has appeared in A Certain Magical Index franchise as Last Order, Classroom of the Elite as Arisu Sakayanagi, Kaguya-sama: Love is War franchise as Kobachi Osaragi, Shangri-La Frontier as Emul, the Sword Art Online franchise as Keiko “Silica” Ayano, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as Milim Nava, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Uchida has appeared in Blue Box as Kengo Haryū, the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise as Tōya Ebata, The Duke of Death and His Maid as Walter, Grand Blue Dreaming as Iori Kitahara, Jujutsu Kaisen as Megumi Fushiguro, and MF Ghost as Kanata Katagiri (Kanata Rivington), among others. His agency lists his full résumé.

Hidaka and Uchida announced their marriage to each other on January 1, 2024.