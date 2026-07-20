One Piece Animated LEGO Special Reveals Trailer, Cast

Luffy is soon going to be king of the LEGO pirates in a new two-part " Lego One Piece " animated special on Netflix this September. Ahead of the Straw Hat captain's new blocky arrival, Netflix unveiled a new visual and trailer, revealing a returning cast from the live-action series:

Image courtesy of Netflix © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©The LEGO Group

The returning cast includes:

The special will premiere on September 29 on Netflix .

The special will retell the first two seasons of the live-action One Piece series in animated LEGO glory. LEGO Usopp, the bravest and most truthful of the Straw Hats, will regale the crew's epic tales to an unbelievably adorable LEGO Chopper.

Atomic Cartoons ( Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends ) is producing the special in collaboration with Shueisha and The Lego Group . Tom Hyndman serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Chelsea Ker is directing. Takuma Naito and Taro Goto are producers. Series creator Oda is also listed as an executive producer alongside LEGO's Jill Wilfert , Keith Malone , and Lars Danielsen , and Tomorrow Studios ' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements .

The first batch of LEGO One Piece sets shipped in August 2025. Multiple official LEGO sets are available for fans to recreate Eiichiro Oda 's long-running pirate saga.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. One Piece: Into the Grand Line , the second live-action season, debuted on Netflix on March 10. The first two episodes played in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day.

The third live-action season will premiere in 2027 under the name One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta .

Source: Email correspondence