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Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
July 20 marked Marine Day in Japan. A relatively new national holiday in Japan, the holiday traces its origins to the Meiji Emperor's 1876 return voyage from a tour of the Tohoku region on the lighthouse tender ship Meiji Maru. Today, Marine Day celebrates maritime activities. And the anime and manga worlds celebrated the holiday with a quick excursion to the closest ocean beach:
ATASHIn'CHI
今日は海の日😊 思い出がいっぱいあります😭 pic.twitter.com/movuvwpuM5— あたしンち／けらえいこ公式 (@atashinchi_new) July 20, 2026
Today is Marine Day😊 Full of memories😭
Bonobono
本日、7月20日は #海の日 です🏖️☀️— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) July 20, 2026
ぼのぼのは
穏やかな海で おひるねじかんを満喫中🌊#ぼのぼの pic.twitter.com/qmuSp6lGQk
Today, July 20, is Marine Day🏖️☀️
Bono Bono is enjoying a nice nap in the calm ocean🌊
Bungo Stray Dogs
【海の日】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) July 20, 2026
本日20日は海の日！
海辺で楽しむ探偵社の面々（2016年投稿）と、ポートマフィアの面々（2017年投稿）のイラストを置いておきます。
暑さに気をつけて、素敵な1日をお過ごしください。#bungosd pic.twitter.com/M7uBzM4yBq
【Marine Day】
Today, the 20th, is Marine Day!
Here are some illustrations of the Detective Agency crew enjoying themselves at the beach (posted in 2016) and the Port Mafia crew (posted in 2017).
Please stay cool and have a wonderful day.
Eiga Chiikawa: Ningyo no Shima no Himitsu
今日7/20は #海の日 🌊✨— 『映画ちいかわ 人魚の島のひみつ』公式 (@chiikawa_movie) July 20, 2026
この夏はちいかわたちと
「特別な島」を目指して、いざ出発🚢⸒⸒
『#映画ちいかわ 人魚の島のひみつ』
🎬7月24日(金)公開 pic.twitter.com/pSpmxWO9rn
Today, 7/20, is Marine Day🌊✨
This summer, set sail with Chikawa and friends to the “Special Island”! 🚢⸒⸒
Eiga Chiikawa: Ningyo no Shima no Himitsu
🎬In theaters Friday, July 24
Gudetama
ぷかりんちょ #海の日 pic.twitter.com/yTRE7AXNiL— ぐでたま【公式】🍥🕙 (@gudetama_sanrio) July 20, 2026
Pukarincho
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl
海の日🌊✨#おとつく pic.twitter.com/VODc4FecLI— 『恋する(おとめ)の作り方』公式＠TVアニメ化決定 (@ototsuku_info) July 20, 2026
Marine Day🌊✨
Josemaru
今日は #海の日⛵— TVアニメ『じょせまる』公式 (@josemaru_anime) July 19, 2026
今年の夏もいっぱい楽しもうね⭐#じょせまるを探してね#じょせまるアニメ pic.twitter.com/8n9F8YzuF4
Today is Marine Day⛵
Let's have lots of fun this summer, too!⭐
Yūki Kaji
おはようございます！— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) July 20, 2026
月曜日！新しい一週間のはじまり！
今日は海の日ですね🏖️
お休みの方も、お仕事の方も
素敵な一日になりますように！
いってらっしゃい！いってきます！
Good morning!
Monday! The start of a new week!
Today is Marine Day🏖️
Whether you have the day off or heading to work,
I hope you have a wonderful day!
Have a great day! I'm heading out!
Kapibarasan
ばいんむ— カピバラさん【公式】 (@FROM_TRYWORKS) July 20, 2026
ばいんむ
#海の日 pic.twitter.com/RVW0QMKTVA
Bainmu
Bainmu
Mameshiba
ねぇ知ってる？宇宙より深海の方が謎が多いんだって。#海の日 #豆しば pic.twitter.com/pILe83lMg8— 豆しば (@mame_official) July 19, 2026
Hey, did you know? It's said the deep sea holds more mysteries than outer space.
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)
今日は『海の日』🎃❣️ pic.twitter.com/zg0c0sXDas— 三浦みつる (@miura_mitsuru) July 19, 2026
Today is Marine Day🎃❣️
Orange Range
タップで止めて今日の夏曲をチェック！#海の日 pic.twitter.com/85950EJJpi— ORANGE RANGE (@orangerangenow) July 20, 2026
Tap to pause and check out today's summer song!
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
海の日！！ pic.twitter.com/XZCMTalWy7— ペンギンボックス@アニメ2期決定&8巻 (@Penguinbox1) July 20, 2026
Marine Day!!
July 20, 2026
スマホ壁紙！つかってみてね🐠 pic.twitter.com/6j5TAv8UwM— ペンギンボックス@アニメ2期決定&8巻 (@Penguinbox1) July 20, 2026
Smartphone wallpapers! Feel free to use it🐠
Pokémon
今日はどの海で釣りしようかな？#海の日 pic.twitter.com/zi1ydLEMKo— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) July 20, 2026
Which ocean should we fish in today?
たのしみ…🫧#ぽこポケ #海の日 pic.twitter.com/zSfLZoTZOQ— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) July 20, 2026
Looking forward to it…🫧
Precure
⋆˙˳𓏸𓈒⋆🌊今日は海の日🌊˙˳⋆𓈒𓏸˙˳⋆— プリキュアシリーズ公式 (@precure_15th) July 20, 2026
ぷちきゅあぽるんとぷちきゅあるるんも海でのんびり…？
いよいよ暑い夏到来☀️
みんなも夏を楽しもう⛱️
「ぷちきゅあ～Precure Fairies～」 毎週木曜配信中！ #precure #petitcure #ぷちきゅあ pic.twitter.com/o0eJ3WV2SG
⋆˙˳𓏸𓈒⋆🌊Today is Marine Day🌊˙˳⋆𓈒𓏸˙˳⋆
Are Petitcure Porun and Petitcure Lulun relaxing in the sea…?
Summer is finally here!☀️
Everybody, let's enjoy the summer!⛱️
Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ streams every Thursday!
Shikaruneko
今日は #海の日 ！— しかるねこ (@shikaruneko) July 19, 2026
夏がやってきたね！キミは今年、海行く？ pic.twitter.com/ToVUyCE8c0
Today is Marine Day!
Summer's here! Are you going to the beach this year?
Sonic the Hedgehog
今日は #海の日🌊— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) July 19, 2026
一言で海と言っても、天候や環境、どこから見るかなどによって、感じられるものは異なります✨
ソニックシリーズに登場する「海」の中で、みなさんのお気に入りと、その注目ポイントを教えてください！✋ pic.twitter.com/gNsWRwT1M6
Today is Marine Day🌊
Even though we say, “the ocean,” the way it appears can vary depending on the weather, the surroundings, and where you're looking from.✨
Among the “oceans” featured in the Sonic franchise, please tell us your favorite and its highlight!✋
Sound! Euphonium
☀️ #海の日 🌊#ユーフォ最終楽章— アニメ「響け！ユーフォニアム」公式 (@anime_eupho) July 20, 2026
後編 2026年9月11日 公開 pic.twitter.com/AjQ4tY5Veo
☀️Marine Day🌊
Sound! Euphonium, The Final
Part 2 in theaters September 11, 2026
SPY x FAMILY
今日は #海の日🌊#SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/xlYAZepHyL— SPY×FAMILY【公式】 (@spyfamily_comic) July 19, 2026
Today is Marine Day🌊
Square Enix
【7/20は #海の日】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) July 19, 2026
夏休みの人もそうじゃない人も🏝
ゲームで海水浴を楽しんで、暑い夏を涼やかに乗り切りましょう🏄
スクエニ作品に登場する海でのひと幕をご紹介します。 pic.twitter.com/ddfvd8kqDn
【7/20 is Marine Day】
Whether you're on summer vacation or not🏝
Enjoy seaside fun in games to beat the summer heat🏄
Here are some beach scenes from Square Enix titles.
Did we miss any Marine Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!