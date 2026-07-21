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Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Pokémon, SPY x FAMILY, Sound! Euphonium, Sonic the Hedgehog, Precure, Yūki Kaji, Square Enix, Orange Range, & more!

July 20 marked Marine Day in Japan. A relatively new national holiday in Japan, the holiday traces its origins to the Meiji Emperor's 1876 return voyage from a tour of the Tohoku region on the lighthouse tender ship Meiji Maru. Today, Marine Day celebrates maritime activities. And the anime and manga worlds celebrated the holiday with a quick excursion to the closest ocean beach:

ATASHIn'CHI

Today is Marine Day😊 Full of memories😭

Bonobono

Today, July 20, is Marine Day🏖️☀️
Bono Bono is enjoying a nice nap in the calm ocean🌊

Bungo Stray Dogs

【Marine Day】
Today, the 20th, is Marine Day!
Here are some illustrations of the Detective Agency crew enjoying themselves at the beach (posted in 2016) and the Port Mafia crew (posted in 2017).
Please stay cool and have a wonderful day.

Eiga Chiikawa: Ningyo no Shima no Himitsu

Today, 7/20, is Marine Day🌊✨
This summer, set sail with Chikawa and friends to the “Special Island”! 🚢⸒⸒
Eiga Chiikawa: Ningyo no Shima no Himitsu
🎬In theaters Friday, July 24

Gudetama

Pukarincho

I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl

Marine Day🌊✨

Josemaru

Today is Marine Day⛵
Let's have lots of fun this summer, too!⭐

Yūki Kaji

Good morning!
Monday! The start of a new week!
Today is Marine Day🏖️
Whether you have the day off or heading to work,
I hope you have a wonderful day!
Have a great day! I'm heading out!

Kapibarasan

Bainmu
Bainmu

Mameshiba

Hey, did you know? It's said the deep sea holds more mysteries than outer space.

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)

Today is Marine Day🎃❣️

Orange Range

Tap to pause and check out today's summer song!

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

Marine Day!!

Smartphone wallpapers! Feel free to use it🐠

Pokémon

Which ocean should we fish in today?

Looking forward to it…🫧

Precure

⋆˙˳𓏸𓈒⋆🌊Today is Marine Day🌊˙˳⋆𓈒𓏸˙˳⋆
Are Petitcure Porun and Petitcure Lulun relaxing in the sea…?
Summer is finally here!☀️
Everybody, let's enjoy the summer!⛱️
Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ streams every Thursday!

Shikaruneko

Today is Marine Day!
Summer's here! Are you going to the beach this year?

Sonic the Hedgehog

Today is Marine Day🌊
Even though we say, “the ocean,” the way it appears can vary depending on the weather, the surroundings, and where you're looking from.✨
Among the “oceans” featured in the Sonic franchise, please tell us your favorite and its highlight!✋

Sound! Euphonium

☀️Marine Day🌊
Sound! Euphonium, The Final
Part 2 in theaters September 11, 2026

SPY x FAMILY

Today is Marine Day🌊

Square Enix

【7/20 is Marine Day】
Whether you're on summer vacation or not🏝
Enjoy seaside fun in games to beat the summer heat🏄
Here are some beach scenes from Square Enix titles.

Did we miss any Marine Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-07-21 23:40)
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