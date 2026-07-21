Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? has been revered as a classic for decades. Watching it for the first time in 2026, I came away understanding exactly why it's endured for more than 40 years.

― The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? has been revered as a classic for decades, holding a special place in anime history. I was fortunate to catch the special s...