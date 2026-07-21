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Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
People around Japan celebrated Marine Day on July 20. While often associated with celebrations of maritime activities, the day generally marks the end of Japan's rainy season. And what better way to celebrate the end of a long rainy season than putting on a beach episode from your favorite anime or manga? So, let's check out all the beach greetings from around the anime and manga world this Marine Day:
Cogimyun
ぷかぷか たのしいみゅ〜ん･･♡#こぎみゅん #海の日 pic.twitter.com/w7n3hIvUiw— こぎみゅん【公式】 (@cogimyun_sanrio) July 20, 2026
Floating around It's so fun myun…♡
Dara-san of Reiwa
🐍┉┉┉┉┉— TVアニメ『令和のダラさん』公式 (@darasan_anime) July 20, 2026
TVアニメ『#令和のダラさん』
#海の日 ミニキャライラスト公開
┉┉┉┉┉🐍
ダラさん（水着ver.）
CV. 田村睦心
アイコンもぜひご活用ください✨
DL▶https://t.co/fnmbmozPF8 pic.twitter.com/adc4Zm3UE5
🐍┉┉┉┉┉
Dara-san of Reiwa
Marine Day mini character illustration
┉┉┉┉┉🐍
Dara-san (Swimsuit Ver.)
Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura
Please feel free to use the icon!✨
Girl Meets Rock!
／— ふつうの軽音部【公式】 (@FutsunoKeionbu) July 20, 2026
本日7月20日は#海の日！
＼
「ふつうの軽音部」第8巻収録
第69話「君に語りかける」より#鷹見項希 #鷹見竜季 #海と山椒魚#ふつうの軽音部#ジャンププラス pic.twitter.com/t4YUXyBzAB
／
Today, July 20, is
Marine Day！
＼
From Girl Meets Rock! volume 8
Chapter 69, “Let's Speak to You”
Goodbye, Lara
☀️#まいにちララ☀️— TVアニメ『さよならララ』公式✨2026年7月より放送・配信中！ (@Goodbye_Lara) July 20, 2026
……おはようございます！本日の挨拶当番はララです🧜♀️
本日は #海の日 とのこと。海に行かれた方は、ぜひ教えてください🌊
暑くなる地域も多いので、熱中症対策をしていきましょう。
今日も元気にいってらっしゃい✨#さよならララ pic.twitter.com/WZPqCIvusA
☀️Everyday Lara☀️
…Good morning! I'm Lara, and I'm in charge of today's greeting🧜♀️
Today is Marine Day. If any of you went to the beach, please let us know!🌊
It's going to be hot in many parts of the country, so let's take precautions against heatstroke.
Have a great day!✨
#海の日#さよならララ#GoodbyeLara pic.twitter.com/ppC65Jc8EM— TVアニメ『さよならララ』公式✨2026年7月より放送・配信中！ (@Goodbye_Lara) July 20, 2026
Hell's Paradise
今日は #海の日 🌊#地獄楽 #HellsParadise pic.twitter.com/bYZOrzyzFh— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) July 19, 2026
Today is Marine Day🌊
I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
⋱ 🌊🏖️🦈 本日は #海の日 ！ 🌊🏖️🦈 ⋰— 『クラスで２番目に可愛い女の子と友だちになった』公式 (@2ndinclass) July 20, 2026
「海だぁ～！ねえねえ海、海だよ、海っ！」#クラにか pic.twitter.com/ys6DD9g6he
⋱ 🌊🏖️🦈 Today is Marine Day！ 🌊🏖️🦈 ⋰
“It's the ocean! Hey, hey, it's the ocean, the ocean, the ocean!”
Hiroshi Kawamoto (Godzilla, King of the Monsters)
暑い！海だ！水着だ！ #海の日 pic.twitter.com/MKxMVwSAjd— 河本ひろし (@h_kawamoto) July 20, 2026
It's hot! The beach! Swimsuits!
Comic: Let's make it a swimsuit episode!!
I don't know what's happening, but, yes!!
What!!
This again!!
Like a Dragon
マリンマスター春日一番！— RGGスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) July 20, 2026
海が呼んでるぜ！！🌊🐬#海の日 #龍が如く pic.twitter.com/ByweykVTla
Marine Master Ichiban Kasuga! The ocean is calling me!!🌊🐬
MAPPA (DAYS)
MAPPA included an English version with is Marine Day greeting. We have included it below for those who cannot access the X (formerly Twitter) post.
＊———————————＊— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) July 20, 2026
＼本日7月20日は…／
「#海の日🌊」
＊———————————＊
つくしと陣の二人が、
青い海とまぶしい夏空の下
サッカーを楽しむ、爽やかな一枚です☀️⚽️
海の日を記念して、
『DAYS』の総作画監督を務める
西村理恵さんの描き下ろしイラストを
公開いたしました！… pic.twitter.com/UJB7OtOvWj
Today is Marine Day,
a Japanese national holiday celebrating the ocean.🌊
To mark the occasion,
we've released a brand-new illustration
by Rie Nishimura,Chief Animation Director for DAYS!
Tsukushi and Jin head to the beach for a game of soccer
under a bright blue sky in this refreshing summer illustration!☀️⚽️
2026 also marks the 10th anniversary of DAYS!🎉
This illustration is our way of saying thank you to everyonewho has supported the series over the years.
We hope you enjoy this special summer illustration!✨
Taiyo Matsumoto (Ping Pong)
きょうは海の日！— 松本大洋 MATSUMOTO TAIYO (@taiyo_matsumoto) July 20, 2026
＜スタッフ＞ pic.twitter.com/3XjuGrJnZ7
Today is Marine Day!
[Staff]
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
˗ˏˋ 本日は海の日 ˎˊ˗— クロエコ｜無職転生 〜異世界行ったら本気だす〜 クロニクル・オブ・エコーズ 公式 (@mushokutensei_C) July 20, 2026
海に行っても本気だす🌊☀️#クロエコ #無職転生 #海の日 pic.twitter.com/9gVCxd71TV
˗ˏˋ Today is Marine Day ˎˊ˗
Even at the beach, I give it my all🌊☀️
My Melody
わ～い♡ うみ～♪#海の日 pic.twitter.com/Et5vdO1dIU— マイメロディ【公式】 (@Melody_Mariland) July 20, 2026
Yay♡ The ocean~♪
Manabu Nii
関東、梅雨明け🌻夏来た‼️#海の日 pic.twitter.com/JnB7XBtti7— 仁井学🍑C108(土)【南2-a28b】 (@aleos696) July 20, 2026
The rainy season has ended in the Kanto region🌻 It's Summer‼️
Masami Ōbari
#海の日 か‥☀️#画像だけで夏を感じさせる選手権 pic.twitter.com/4wVHlqHDUG— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) July 20, 2026
So, it's Marine Day…☀️
Okami
今日は「#海の日」！— 大神シリーズ（公式） (@Okami_CAP) July 20, 2026
「ハイヨー シャチ丸！」#Okami #大神 pic.twitter.com/sDdUwBIaRN
Today is Marine Day!
Hey-yo, Orca!
Rascal
メイプルとダイビング🤿— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) July 20, 2026
イルカ🐬さん、こんにちミャ～(◆'∇'◆)#ラスカル #海の日 pic.twitter.com/XfM55S1YxV
Diving with Maple🤿
Hello, Dolphin🐬 mya~ (◆'∇'◆)
Sgt. Frog
いぇーい！— アニメ『ケロロ軍曹』公式 (@keroro_anime) July 20, 2026
今日は海の日らしいですぅ🏄
『新劇場版 #ケロロ軍曹』
大ヒット上映中📢´-#令和はケロロ元年 pic.twitter.com/I2vp1a0vMP
Yay!
I hear today is Marine Day🏄
Sgt. Frog
Now playing in theaters📢´-
Tales of video game series
本日は #海の日 🌊🏖— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) July 20, 2026
『テイルズ オブ』シリーズのキャラと海にいくなら誰と行きたいですか？#テイルズ #エターニア pic.twitter.com/ULEgvuSnuM
Today is Marine Day🌊🏖
Which character from the Tales of series would you want to go to the beach with?
Tama and Friends
今日は #海の日— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) July 19, 2026
海でバカンスを楽しんでいるタマたち。
「タマ＆フレンズ LOVE SUNNY DAYS WAGON」ではそんなタマたちがこんがりと日焼けしてお待ちしております💖
バカンス気分で立ち寄ってみてね‼️🏖️
東京駅一番街で7月30日（木）まで開催中！ pic.twitter.com/YhiYKBdoCH
Today is Marine Day
Tama and Friends are enjoying their beach vacation.
Tama and Friends are waiting for you with their golden tans at the Tama & Friends LOVE SUNNY DAYS WAGON💖
Stop by with some vacation vibes!‼️🏖️
Now open at Tokyo Station Ichiban-gai through Thursday, July 30!
The Quintessential Quintuplets
⠀⠀╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮— TVアニメ『五等分の花嫁』公式 (@5Hanayome_anime) July 20, 2026
⠀ ⠀ ⠀
7月20日は #海の日 🍉
⠀ ╰━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━╯
2026年の夏も五つ子と楽しもう💕💕#五等分の花嫁 pic.twitter.com/NdTbYLcYNP
⠀⠀╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
July 20 is Marine Day🍉
⠀╰━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━╯
Let's have fun with the quintuplets again during summer 2026! 💕💕
Did we miss any Marine Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I