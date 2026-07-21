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Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Quintessential Quintuplets, Goodbye, Lara, Sgt. Frog, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Dara-san of Reiwa, MAPPA's DAYS, I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class, Masami Ōbari, & more!

People around Japan celebrated Marine Day on July 20. While often associated with celebrations of maritime activities, the day generally marks the end of Japan's rainy season. And what better way to celebrate the end of a long rainy season than putting on a beach episode from your favorite anime or manga? So, let's check out all the beach greetings from around the anime and manga world this Marine Day:

Cogimyun

Floating around It's so fun myun…♡

Dara-san of Reiwa

🐍┉┉┉┉┉
　Dara-san of Reiwa
Marine Day mini character illustration
　　　　　　　　　┉┉┉┉┉🐍
Dara-san (Swimsuit Ver.)
Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura
Please feel free to use the icon!✨

Girl Meets Rock!


Today, July 20, is
Marine Day！

From Girl Meets Rock! volume 8
Chapter 69, “Let's Speak to You”

Goodbye, Lara

☀️Everyday Lara☀️
…Good morning! I'm Lara, and I'm in charge of today's greeting🧜‍♀️
Today is Marine Day. If any of you went to the beach, please let us know!🌊
It's going to be hot in many parts of the country, so let's take precautions against heatstroke.
Have a great day!✨

Hell's Paradise

Today is Marine Day🌊

I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class

⋱ 🌊🏖️🦈 Today is Marine Day！ 🌊🏖️🦈 ⋰
“It's the ocean! Hey, hey, it's the ocean, the ocean, the ocean!”

Hiroshi Kawamoto (Godzilla, King of the Monsters)

It's hot! The beach! Swimsuits!
Comic: Let's make it a swimsuit episode!!
I don't know what's happening, but, yes!!
What!!
This again!!

Like a Dragon

Marine Master Ichiban Kasuga! The ocean is calling me!!🌊🐬

MAPPA (DAYS)

MAPPA included an English version with is Marine Day greeting. We have included it below for those who cannot access the X (formerly Twitter) post.

Today is Marine Day,
a Japanese national holiday celebrating the ocean.🌊
To mark the occasion,
we've released a brand-new illustration
by Rie Nishimura,Chief Animation Director for DAYS!
Tsukushi and Jin head to the beach for a game of soccer
under a bright blue sky in this refreshing summer illustration!☀️⚽️
2026 also marks the 10th anniversary of DAYS!🎉
This illustration is our way of saying thank you to everyonewho has supported the series over the years.
We hope you enjoy this special summer illustration!✨

Taiyo Matsumoto (Ping Pong)

Today is Marine Day!
[Staff]

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

˗ˏˋ Today is Marine Day ˎˊ˗
Even at the beach, I give it my all🌊☀️

My Melody

Yay♡ The ocean~♪

Manabu Nii

The rainy season has ended in the Kanto region🌻 It's Summer‼️

Masami Ōbari

So, it's Marine Day…☀️

Okami

Today is Marine Day!
Hey-yo, Orca!

Rascal

Diving with Maple🤿
Hello, Dolphin🐬 mya~ (◆'∇'◆)

Sgt. Frog

Yay!
I hear today is Marine Day🏄
Sgt. Frog
Now playing in theaters📢´-

Tales of video game series

Today is Marine Day🌊🏖
Which character from the Tales of series would you want to go to the beach with?

Tama and Friends

Today is Marine Day
Tama and Friends are enjoying their beach vacation.
Tama and Friends are waiting for you with their golden tans at the Tama & Friends LOVE SUNNY DAYS WAGON💖
Stop by with some vacation vibes!‼️🏖️
Now open at Tokyo Station Ichiban-gai through Thursday, July 30!

The Quintessential Quintuplets

⠀⠀╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮

July 20 is Marine Day🍉

⠀╰━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━╯
Let's have fun with the quintuplets again during summer 2026! 💕💕

Did we miss any Marine Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III (2026-07-21 23:59)
follow-up of Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
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