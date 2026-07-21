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Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Kaiju No. 8, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Doraemon, Classroom of the Elite, A Lull in the Sea, PlayStation, Let This Grieving Soul Retire!, Kouji Seo, & more!

Summer break is finally here for Japanese students! Although the Marine Day holiday on July 20 doesn't officially mark the beginning of the month-and-a-half-long summer vacation for students across Japan, it is still an excellent marker for the beginning of the vacation. So, what better way is there than to spend the three-day weekend at the beach with your family or friends? The anime and manga worlds have come together to share beach greetings from students in different works:

A Lull in the Sea

𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓇼
Marine Day
　　　　　　　𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓐍
The feelings that couldn't be spoken, the emotions that have changed, they all quietly well up like the tide.
May the blue of the sea reach your heart.

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!

🏝️🏄️July 20 is Marine Day☀️🌺
The Royal Fortune and Golden Hind🌻 are enjoying the sea at the height of summer🎶
Please stay hydrated during these hot days!🎐

Classroom of the Elite

━━━━━━━━━━━━
　🎂Happy Birthday🎂
━━━━━━━━━━━━
Today, July 20, is Marine Day🌊
And it's Honami Ichinose's birthday🎂
Have a wonderful day!✨

Doraemon

Today is Marine Day🌊
Manga One-Chapter Read is featuring “Oyogenakatta Umi” from Bou Bou Daijin is now available!
https://dora-world.com/reading_manga
Bau Bau Daijin follows the dog Bau Bau, who claims to be the reincarnation of a member of the extinct Amangawa race, and the cat Miu Miu partnering with the Earth boy Daiji Hoshino, who is the reincarnation of their prince, to rebuild their kingdom …

Gnosia

✧🐬Lady's Walk🐬✧
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Today is Marine Day🌊☀️
Please be careful and avoid heatstroke🚨
╭━━━╮
Kyu！
╰━∨ ━╯

Gunma-chan

Today is… Marine Day🐴

Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 made the pun with Gen Narumi using the kanji “Umi” (海 sea, ocean) in his name.

◢◤
　Today is Marine Day⛱
　Or… “Narumi” Day…!?
◥◣
The original short anime Narumi's Weekday is coming this fall!
Don't miss the story of a chaotic weekday caused by the strongest man👀
Stay tuned for more updates🔥

Kyōkai no Melody

🎂Happy Birthday!!🎂
Today, July 20, is …!
Kai Amano's (voice by Daisuke Sakuma) birthday🎉
Let's all celebrate Kai's birthday on Marine Day!

Let This Grieving Soul Retire!

Marine Day

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Today is Marine Day🏖️
The hot days continue, so enjoy the summer by listening to “Ride the Wave!”😎☀️
▼Click here for links across platforms
http://lnk.to/LACM-24677d

Metal Slug

Today is Marine Day🌊
Eri looking cool in the ocean✨

Mononoke

🌊Today, July 20, is Marine Day
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

Rumi Ōkubo

Today is Marine Day🏖️✨
The other day, I went to see the ocean with Umi Ryuzaki… and visited Odaiba Marine Park, one of the “pilgrimage sites” from the Rayearth OVA💙
When people think of Rayearth pilgrimage site, they usually think of Tokyo Tower🗼, but since this is where Umi met Selece and battles with Selece in the OVA, I figured this might be Umi's personal pilgrimage site!
Even though the setting and story are completely different, I love the OVA too☺️💙🐲

PlayStation

Eagle Dive to the Caribbean on Marine Day! 🌊

Kouji Seo (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)

🌴Marine Day🌴

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat

Marine Day date🍧🛟

Street Fighter 6

Today is Marine Day⛱
So, we've gathered some swimsuit fighters!
Which fighter's swimsuit is your favorite?

Televi-Kun

Today is Marine Day!
Created in 1995 with the aim of expressing gratitude for the blessings of the ocean and wishing for the prosperity of Japan as a maritime nation, July 20 was designated as a national holiday and observed as “Marine Day” starting in 1996. Since 2003, it has been observed on the third Monday in July.
With the season for ocean recreation approaching… let's enjoy the ocean while putting safety first!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

🌊Marine Day🌊
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, the first story in the Tensura series featuring the ocean as its setting, is now streaming exclusively on U-NEXT 🐟˳*✧*｡
Why not enjoy the ocean from the comfort of a cool room?
https://movie02.ten-sura.com/onair/

The IDOLM@STER Million Live!

Today is Marine Day♪
Producer, please be sure to post your favorite images of “idols who remind you of summer”🌴

Did we miss any Marine Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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