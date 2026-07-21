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Happy Marine Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Summer break is finally here for Japanese students! Although the Marine Day holiday on July 20 doesn't officially mark the beginning of the month-and-a-half-long summer vacation for students across Japan, it is still an excellent marker for the beginning of the vacation. So, what better way is there than to spend the three-day weekend at the beach with your family or friends? The anime and manga worlds have come together to share beach greetings from students in different works:
A Lull in the Sea
𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓇼— 凪のあすから (@naginoasukara) July 20, 2026
#海の日
𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓐍
言えなかった想いも、
変わってしまった気持ちも、
潮のように静かに満ちていく。
あなたの心に、
あの海の青が届きますように。#nagiasu #凪のあすから pic.twitter.com/thB2ylhr0f
𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓇼
Marine Day
𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓐍
The feelings that couldn't be spoken, the emotions that have changed, they all quietly well up like the tide.
May the blue of the sea reach your heart.
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
🏝️🏄️7月20日は海の日！☀️🌺— アニメ『アズールレーン びそくぜんしんっ！にっ！！』公式 (@azurlane_bisoku) July 20, 2026
ロイヤル・フォーチュン＆ゴールデン・ハインドも夏🌻真っ盛りの海を満喫中🎶
気温の高い日が続きますが、水分補給などを欠かさずにお過ごしください！🎐
#びそくアニメ pic.twitter.com/UXnOciXQo7
🏝️🏄️July 20 is Marine Day☀️🌺
The Royal Fortune and Golden Hind🌻 are enjoying the sea at the height of summer🎶
Please stay hydrated during these hot days!🎐
Classroom of the Elite
━━━━━━━━━━━━— 『ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ』公式＠3年生編4巻5/25発売!TVアニメ４期放送中！ (@youkosozitsu) July 20, 2026
🎂Happy Birthday🎂
━━━━━━━━━━━━
本日7月20日は、海の日🌊
そして、一之瀬帆波の誕生日です🎂
素敵な一日をお過ごしください✨ pic.twitter.com/5BMZbtoDkf
━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎂Happy Birthday🎂
━━━━━━━━━━━━
Today, July 20, is Marine Day🌊
And it's Honami Ichinose's birthday🎂
Have a wonderful day!✨
Doraemon
今日は海の日🌊— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) July 20, 2026
まんが一話読みでは
『バウバウ大臣』から「泳げなかった海」を公開中！https://t.co/5bDfqkCm6h
『バウバウ大臣』は、滅亡したアマンガワ星人の生まれ変わりと主張する犬・バウバウと猫のミウミウが、… pic.twitter.com/nIgivTqx3m
Today is Marine Day🌊
Manga One-Chapter Read is featuring “Oyogenakatta Umi” from Bou Bou Daijin is now available!
https://dora-world.com/reading_manga
Bau Bau Daijin follows the dog Bau Bau, who claims to be the reincarnation of a member of the extinct Amangawa race, and the cat Miu Miu partnering with the Earth boy Daiji Hoshino, who is the reincarnation of their prince, to rebuild their kingdom …
Gnosia
✧🐬#オトメ散歩🐬✧— グノーシア公式 (@gnosia_off) July 20, 2026
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
本日は海の日🌊☀️
皆さま熱中症にはお気をつけください🚨#グノーシア #gnosia
╭━━━╮
キュ！
╰━∨ ━╯ pic.twitter.com/e7eXzRKiXN
✧🐬Lady's Walk🐬✧
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Today is Marine Day🌊☀️
Please be careful and avoid heatstroke🚨
╭━━━╮
Kyu！
╰━∨ ━╯
Gunma-chan
今日は...#海の日🐴#ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/zHsFcN52fg— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) July 19, 2026
Today is… Marine Day🐴
Kaiju No. 8
Kaiju No. 8 made the pun with Gen Narumi using the kanji “Umi” (海 sea, ocean) in his name.
◢◤— 怪獣８号【公式】 (@KaijuNo8_O) July 20, 2026
今日は海の日⛱
いや...鳴”海”の日...！？
◥◣
オリジナルショートアニメ「#鳴海の平日」は、
今秋配信！
最強の男が巻き起こす、
平穏ならざる平日の物語をお見逃しなく👀
続報をお楽しみに🔥#怪獣8号️ #KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/r5cBoJE4p8
◢◤
Today is Marine Day⛱
Or… “Narumi” Day…!?
◥◣
The original short anime Narumi's Weekday is coming this fall!
Don't miss the story of a chaotic weekday caused by the strongest man👀
Stay tuned for more updates🔥
Kyōkai no Melody
🎂Happy Birthday!!🎂— 『境界のメロディ』公式 (@kyokai_melody) July 20, 2026
本日、7月20日は！
天野カイ(CV.#佐久間大介)の誕生日🎉
海の日に誕生日を迎える
カイをみんなでお祝いしよう！#境界のメロディ pic.twitter.com/hpoF4LLRJl
🎂Happy Birthday!!🎂
Today, July 20, is …!
Kai Amano's (voice by Daisuke Sakuma) birthday🎉
Let's all celebrate Kai's birthday on Marine Day!
Let This Grieving Soul Retire!
#海の日 pic.twitter.com/rLSw6cp2cn— 『嘆きの亡霊は引退したい』公式 (@nageki_official) July 20, 2026
Marine Day
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
本日は海の日🏖️— 『ラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会』【公式】 (@Nijigaku_movie) July 19, 2026
毎日暑い日が続いていますが
「Ride the wave!」を聞いて夏を満喫してくださいね😎☀️
▼各種配信先リンクはこちらhttps://t.co/fk8smOEZOs#lovelive #虹ヶ咲 pic.twitter.com/PJ3TabI7d4
Today is Marine Day🏖️
The hot days continue, so enjoy the summer by listening to “Ride the Wave!”😎☀️
▼Click here for links across platforms
http://lnk.to/LACM-24677d
Metal Slug
今日は #海の日 🌊— メタルスラッグ公式 (@METALSLUG_JP) July 20, 2026
海の中でクールに決めるエリ✨#メタスラ30th pic.twitter.com/bpoUlMlt4Q
Today is Marine Day🌊
Eri looking cool in the ocean✨
Mononoke
🌊本日7月20日は「海の日」— 『劇場版モノノ怪』公式@『蛇神』大ヒット上映中 (@anime_mononoke) July 19, 2026
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ pic.twitter.com/1hya0V52AI
🌊Today, July 20, is Marine Day
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Rumi Ōkubo
今日は海の日🏖️✨— 大久保瑠美 (@rumirumi_81pro) July 20, 2026
先日、龍咲海ちゃんと海を見に行こ〜と…OVA版レイアースの聖地の1つ、お台場海浜公園に行ってきました💙
レイアースの聖地といえば東京タワー🗼ですが、OVAはセレスと出会い戦う事を決めたここが、海ちゃん的聖地かなと！
設定もストーリーも全然違うけど、OVA版も大好きです☺️💙🐲 pic.twitter.com/0L0taK4JIe
Today is Marine Day🏖️✨
The other day, I went to see the ocean with Umi Ryuzaki… and visited Odaiba Marine Park, one of the “pilgrimage sites” from the Rayearth OVA💙
When people think of Rayearth pilgrimage site, they usually think of Tokyo Tower🗼, but since this is where Umi met Selece and battles with Selece in the OVA, I figured this might be Umi's personal pilgrimage site!
Even though the setting and story are completely different, I love the OVA too☺️💙🐲
PlayStation
#海の日 はカリブ海へイーグルダイブ！🌊#アサシンクリード pic.twitter.com/0cvZ1cW0gK— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) July 20, 2026
Eagle Dive to the Caribbean on Marine Day! 🌊
Kouji Seo (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)
🌴海の日🌴 pic.twitter.com/L63fyDTUOD— 瀬尾公治 (@seokouji) July 20, 2026
🌴Marine Day🌴
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat
海の日デート🍧🛟 pic.twitter.com/YdaTlx8xjj— 『作りたい女と食べたい女』公式🥞最新6巻好評発売中 (@Tsuku_Tabe) July 20, 2026
Marine Day date🍧🛟
Street Fighter 6
今日は #海の日 ⛱— ストリートファイター６ 広報部 (@SF6_PR) July 20, 2026
ということで、水着のファイターさんたちを集めたよ！
皆はどのファイターさんの水着が好き？ pic.twitter.com/YPrYOQVBfC
Today is Marine Day⛱
So, we've gathered some swimsuit fighters!
Which fighter's swimsuit is your favorite?
Televi-Kun
今日は #海の日！— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) July 19, 2026
海の恩恵に感謝するとともに、海洋国日本の繁栄を願うことを趣旨に、1995年に制定され7月20日を祝日として1996年から『海の日』として施行。2003年からは7月第3月曜日となりました
これから海でのレジャーが増える季節ですが…安全第一で、海を楽しみましょう！ pic.twitter.com/kxytVWDpJU
Today is Marine Day!
Created in 1995 with the aim of expressing gratitude for the blessings of the ocean and wishing for the prosperity of Japan as a maritime nation, July 20 was designated as a national holiday and observed as “Marine Day” starting in 1996. Since 2003, it has been observed on the third Monday in July.
With the season for ocean recreation approaching… let's enjoy the ocean while putting safety first!
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
🌊 #海の日🌊— 【公式】アニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) July 20, 2026
転スラシリーズ初の「海」を舞台にした物語
「#劇場版転スラ 蒼海の涙編」
現在U-NEXTで独占配信中🐟˳*✧*｡
涼しいお部屋で海を楽しんでみませんか？https://t.co/0mUFIpr1vJ#転スラ pic.twitter.com/rENYjaJQHu
🌊Marine Day🌊
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, the first story in the Tensura series featuring the ocean as its setting, is now streaming exclusively on U-NEXT 🐟˳*✧*｡
Why not enjoy the ocean from the comfort of a cool room?
https://movie02.ten-sura.com/onair/
The IDOLM@STER Million Live!
今日は #海の日 ですね♪— ミリオンライブ！ シアターデイズ【公式】 (@imasml_theater) July 20, 2026
プロデューサーさんの
「夏を感じるアイドル」のお気に入り画像、
ぜひ貼ってください🌴#ミリシタ pic.twitter.com/ma3elABwil
Today is Marine Day♪
Producer, please be sure to post your favorite images of “idols who remind you of summer”🌴
Did we miss any Marine Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!