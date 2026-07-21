VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi, Hatsune Miku Throw 1st Pitch at Baseball Game

VTuber appeared on the mound for a perfect first pitch

VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi and virtual idol Hatsune Miku threw the first pitch at the Chiba Lotte Marines match up against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Monday. Hoshimachi released a video of the event to her X (formerly Twitter ) account. The video shows the VTuber appearing on the pitcher's mound on a screen and throwing a perfect pitch to Marines player Shingo Ishikawa:

The event was part of Lotte's “Tsumetakute Aoi, Natsu ga Kita! Coolish & Sō Day” (A cool and blue Summer is here!) ice cream campaign, which began on July 3. Lotte streamed 30-, 60-, and 90-second advertisements featuring Hatsune Miku and Suisei Hoshimachi on its YouTube channel.

Art by Nishikikope Image via press release © CFM © Studio STELLAR COVER

The Chiba Lotte Marines faced the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks at home for the final game of their three-game series. The Marines gained an early lead in the first three innings. However, the Hawks mounted a comeback starting in the fourth inning and clinched the win in the ninth inning, beating the Marines 5-4.