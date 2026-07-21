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VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi, Hatsune Miku Throw 1st Pitch at Baseball Game
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi and virtual idol Hatsune Miku threw the first pitch at the Chiba Lotte Marines match up against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Monday. Hoshimachi released a video of the event to her X (formerly Twitter) account. The video shows the VTuber appearing on the pitcher's mound on a screen and throwing a perfect pitch to Marines player Shingo Ishikawa:
本日、 千葉ロッテマリーンズさんのファーストピッチに登場しました⚾️✨— 星街すいせい☄️Studio STELLAR (@suisei_hosimati) July 20, 2026
会場の皆さん、#初音ミク ちゃん見守っていただきありがとうございました‼️#chibalotte #BSW pic.twitter.com/GVR7VBjmaj
The event was part of Lotte's “Tsumetakute Aoi, Natsu ga Kita! Coolish & Sō Day” (A cool and blue Summer is here!) ice cream campaign, which began on July 3. Lotte streamed 30-, 60-, and 90-second advertisements featuring Hatsune Miku and Suisei Hoshimachi on its YouTube channel.
The Chiba Lotte Marines faced the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks at home for the final game of their three-game series. The Marines gained an early lead in the first three innings. However, the Hawks mounted a comeback starting in the fourth inning and clinched the win in the ninth inning, beating the Marines 5-4.
Sources: Suisei Hoshimachi's X/Twitter account, Lotte's YouTube channel (link 2, link 3), PR Times