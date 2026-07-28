The Apothecary Diaries Announces New Collaboration With Ibaraki Prefecture

Jinshi and Maomao explore 4 seasons of Ibaraki Prefecture in new video

The Apothecary Diaries and Ibaraki Prefecture's Kanko Ibaraki tourism site's X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced on Monday a new collaboration for the prefecture's “Ibaraki is Blossoming” campaign. The collaboration revealed a new key visual for the campaign and a renewal to the “Ibaraki is Blossoming” website.

Image via PR Times ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Ibaraki TV's YouTube channel released an original promotional video featuring The Apothecary Diaries characters Jinshi and Maomao exploring the four seasons of Ibaraki Prefecture.

The collaboration originally launched last October and ran until January. The collaboration featured special trains and a stamp rally.

The Apothecary Diaries anime's first season premiered in October 2023 with the first three episodes, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub. The second anime season premiered in January 2025 on Nippon TV 's FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT programming block, and aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and it is also streaming an English dub . A third television anime season will premiere in October 2026 for its first cours (quarter of a year), and its second cours will premiere in April 2027.

Hyūga began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the novels in print volume with illustrations by Shino in August 2014. Nekokurage launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga adaptation in English. The company is also publishing the novels in print.