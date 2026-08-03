Digimon Franchise Reveals Poll Winners for Best Episodes of 1st 4 Digimon Anime Series

The Digimon franchise revealed on Saturday (known as Digimon Day because the events of the first season begin on August 1) the results of its “Sekai ga Erabu Digimon Anime 4 sakuhin Best Episode” (Best Episodes of 4 Digimon Anime Series World Poll) poll. The poll surveyed Digimon fans around the world for their favorite episodes from Digimon Adventure , Digimon Adventure 02 , Digimon Tamers , and Digimon Frontier , the first four anime in the franchise . Toei Animation also announced the Digimon Bokura ga Eranda Best Adventure (Our Best Adventure) compilation TV series. Fuji TV will begin airing the winning episodes from the first four Digimon anime, as voted by fans from around the world, on October 4 at 9:00 a.m. (October 3 at 8:00 p.m. EDT).

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The poll results feature the top 11 picks by series.

Digimon Adventure saw episode 54, "The Fate of Two Worlds," in first place. Episodes 21 and 37, “Home Away from Home” and “Wizardmon's Gift,” respectively, made second and third place.

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For Digimon Adventure 's sequel series, Digimon Adventure 02 , episode 21, "The Crest of Kindness," was in first place. Episodes 50 and 13, “A Million Points of Light” and “His Master's Voice,” respectively, made second and third place.

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Episode 43 of Digimon Tamers , “Beelzemon's Big Day,” took first place. In second and third place were episodes 35 and 51, “Give a Little Bit” and “Such Sweet Sorrow,” respectively.

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For Digimon Frontier , three episodes from the back half of the series took the top three spots with episode 50, “End of the Line,” in first place. In second place was episode 48, “The Brothers Yin and Yang,” and in third place was episode 35, "Takuya and Koji's Evolution Revolution."

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The first Digital Monster digital pet toys went on sale in 1997, and the first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. The 50-episode Digimon Frontier anime aired in Japan from April 2002 to March 2003. The franchise continued with Digimon: Data Squad in 2006, Digimon Fusion in 2010, and Digimon Universe: App Monsters in 2016. The Digimon Ghost Game anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 68th episode in March 2023.

DIGIMON BEATBREAK , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise , premiered on Fuji TV and other channels in October 2025. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

A new Digimon anime project is launching for broadcast next year.