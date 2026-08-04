Kohei Horikoshi Celebrates Latest My Hero Academia Short With New Art

Illustrations feature adult Deku, teenage Eri

My Hero Academia manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi released a set of illustrations on Sunday and Tuesday for the Japanese premiere of the " My Hero Academia: I am a hero too " short anime short. The first illustration, released just over an hour before the new short aired in Japan, features protagonist Izuku Midoriya (also known as "Deku") as an adult with the caption, “ My Hero Academia coming up at 5:30 p.m.”

The second illustration features a teenage Eri with the caption, “Now streaming! Awesome!” The illustration also shows Momo Yaoyorozu, Kyoka Jiro, Fumikage Tokoyami, Katsuki Bakugo, and Denki Kaminari.

The short features Eri pursuing her dreams in music. The short also reveals that Deku has returned to hero work along with his duties as a teacher.

" My Hero Academia: I am a hero too " premiered at Anime Expo in July. The short then played in Japan at the "Character Match Up" event this past weekend. The anime debuted on streaming services in Japan on Monday. Crunchyroll is streaming the short outside Japan.

"I am a hero too" is the second short anime based on a My Hero Academia manga short, after the "More" episode that aired on May 2 as "episode 170+1." Crunchyroll is streaming the "More" episode, except in Asia. Both anime are part of the franchise 's 10th anniversary project.

The My Hero Academia anime's eighth and final season premiered last October on YTV and NTV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan, and streamed an English dub . The final episode of the anime aired last December.