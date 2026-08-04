Mii-chan and Miss Yamada Staff Issue Statement After Backlash to Anime News

Critics assert anime will alienate those with intellectual, developmental disabilities

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 亜月ねね・講談社/「みいちゃんと山田さん」製作委員会

The production committee for the Mii-chan and Miss Yamada anime issued a statement last week regarding criticism over the anime's announcement and how it might affect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © 2024 NENE AZUKI / Kodansha Ltd.

The original manga depicts the title character Mii-chan exhibiting signs of intellectual and developmental disabilities, although she is undiagnosed. Mii-chan is shown several times throughout the series struggling with reading, writing, and arithmetic. The character works as a cabaret club hostess and later in "delivery health" (often shortened to "deliheal" or デリヘル) — both fields of work associated with sex work in Japan. The story leads to the eventual murder of Mii-chan.

The committee stated last week that it acknowledges the concerns and opinions regarding the upcoming anime, and added, “While respecting the themes and messages of the original [manga], we will carefully proceed with the production and consult with experts to ensure we do not foster prejudice or misunderstanding, including appropriate ratings and disclaimers.” The statement came just over a day after the anime's announcement on July 26.

The production committee 's statement has itself drawn some criticism. Users on social media suggested that the anime's staff ask people to stop using “Mii-chan” as a nickname to disparage people, generally girls and women, with intellectual or developmental disabilities. One commenter cited an original one-page manga by Mii-chan and Miss Yamada creator Nene Azuki where she called three women “[Girls] like Mii-chan.”

Some of the earliest criticism came from animator Terumi Nishii and independent manga creator Daiki Kasiwa. Nishii criticized the decision to adapt Mii-chan and Miss Yamada into an anime, likening it to a “freak show”:

I'm not saying it's wrong to depict people with disabilities. […] If you think about which aspects of people with disabilities and related issues are being presented, and the message that's being left with readers and viewers, it's nothing more than a freak show. Whether they're doing this knowingly or have some other intention, the producers needs to clarify the intent behind the project.

Kasiwa, in turn, said he does not want Mii-chan and Miss Yamada animated due to his daughter exhibiting delayed development: “If my daughter ever told me, ‘Someone called me “Mii-chan” at school and laughed at me’ I don't know how I'd react,” The independent manga creator added that an anime adaptation could set a “dangerous trend that risks undermining all the efforts that people with disabilities and their parents have made over the years to build a better life for themselves in society.”

Mental health specialist Dr. Akihiko Miura echoed a similar sentiment to Kasiwa in a March 31 social media post (four months before the anime announcement): “I received a call from the mother of a female patient I'm treating, and the mother said her daughter stopped going to school because she was called 'Mii-chan' and made fun of.”

Another user on social media pointed to the insensitivity of the Mii-chan and Miss Yamada anime announcement falling on the 10th anniversary of the Sagamihara stabbings. On July 26, 2016, 26-year-old Satoshi Uematsu entered the Tsukui Yamayuri En care home for the disabled, killed 19 people there, and injured 26. Uematsu was formerly employed by the care facility but resigned in February 2016 after reportedly abusing residents there.

The Mii-chan and Miss Yamada anime announcement spurred a petition on the Change.org website. The petition said production on the anime should be paused to evaluate its “potential impact [on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities].” The petition also asserted it is possible the production team's “biases and misconceptions could be conveyed to viewers through the animation” and could “result in a serious problem where [people with intellectual and developmental disabilities] are denied the support they truly need.” As of press time, the petition has garnered over 4,900 supporters.

Further petitions against adapting Mii-chan and Miss Yamada began on the petition and fundraising platform Voice. The creator of the petition with the most backers asserted they “cannot overlook how [ Mii-chan and Miss Yamada ] portrays people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as prone to causing trouble and vulnerable to sexual exploitation.” The petition called for the producers to not treat people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as objects of ridicule or consumption, to not portray sex work in a sensationalized manner, and to show consideration for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and thoroughly review the content of the series. As of press time, this Voice petition has garnered over 3,200 supporters.

However, petitions supporting the Mii-chan and Miss Yamada anime adaptation have also begun on Voice. The most supported of these petitions asserted, “Setting a precedent to restrict expression based on the argument ‘some people might be hurt’ risks impacting all forms of creative activity in the future.” As of press time, the petition has gathered 1,576 supporters.

Following the criticism to the anime announcement, Kodansha 's digital manga platform site Magazine Pocket no longer displays a banner for the announcement. (A July 25 archive of the site on the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine showed the banner at the top of the page.)

While the online responses to the Mii-chan and Miss Yamada anime announcement are overwhelmingly critical, a handful of responses have been positive. Of note, the Watashitte Sabasaba Shiteru kara manga series' social media account released a congratulatory illustration featuring Mii-chan and Miss Yamada character Mii-chan and Watashitte Sabasaba Shiteru kara character Nami Amihama. The illustration featured the two characters eating ramen together with Nami telling Mii-chan to “Stop playing and eat” while Mii-chan is having fun. The caption to the illustration said, “I want Mii-chan to be happy.”

Tomoko Katsuyama, founder and Secretary General of the Japan Developmental Disorder Association, made several statements (independent of the association) about the adaptation of Mii-chan and Miss Yamada . Katsuyama initially posted on July 27 she had dealt with an arson threat while handling responses to the Mii-chan and Miss Yamada anime announcement. She further clarified she has yet to read the manga series. Katsuyama added on July 28 that she has had meetings with Kodansha , the publisher of Mii-chan and Miss Yamada , about the series.

Katsuyama noted she bought the entire manga series and will read through it. She added the production of Mii-chan and Miss Yamada will have supervision regarding people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, although she clarified in a followup post she herself was not tasked with the supervision. Katsuyama ended her comments by saying, “I could never say to cancel the anime. Please understand my difficult position.”

Following the initial criticism and support for the anime announcement, the original manga's creator, Azuki, released a statement on July 31. Her statement did not touch on the debate surround the manga series and anime, but rather her association with a X (formerly Twitter ) account that runs under the name “Diana.” Azuki said she was commissioned by the account to draw art until February 2024, and was not responsible for the "Diana" account's management and posts, nor for the story in the manga posted on the account. Azuki further clarified she has no experience with "papa-katsu" ("sugar dating" or an interpersonal relationship where one person receives money or gifts in exchange for intimacy or companionship), working in the sex industry, working as a cabaret club hostess, or similar work.