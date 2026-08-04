Voice Actor Afumi Hashi Announces Marriage

Voice of Uma Musume's Mejiro Ryan announces marriage with handwritten letter

Image via x.com ©土師亜文

Afumi Hashi , the voice of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's Mejiro Ryan, announced on Tuesday that she had gotten married. Akesaka said in a statement posted online that she married a non-celebrity and thanked her fans and supporters: “Thanks to all of you, I have been able to lead a truly happy life as a voice actor .” Hashi joked with a double pun about her continued commitment to her work and oshi activities for her dedicated fans. “I will continue to give my all to both my work (oshigoto or お仕事) and my oshigoto (推し事), so I can keep bringing you happiness, energy, and power, just as I always have.”

As of press time, Sasuga's announcement has received 18,000 likes and over 560 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

Hashi has appeared in the Fermat no Ryōri as Annette Bartoll, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time as Kaede (Maple), Hugtto! Precure as Aki Momoi, Undead Murder Farce as Charlotte Godard, and other titles. Her agency lists her full résumé.