Ironmouse Joins Fortnite Battle Royale in Cute Sprite Form Along With 2 More Bleach Characters

VTuber introduced to massively popular battle royale game as collectable Sprite

Epic Games announced on Tuesday that popular VTuber Ironmouse is joining its Fortnite Battle Royale game. However, the VTuber is not appearing as a player cosmetic, but as a collectable Sprite in the game's Chapter 7 Season 3 "Runners." A short video posted to the Fortnite X (formerly Twitter ) account reveals the ability Ironmouse's Sprite grants players when equipped. There was a boosted drop rate at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with regular drop rates starting at 3:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

welcome Mousey 💖 @ironmouse



jump in starting at 9 PM ET tonight for boosted drop rates! normal rates starting at 3 AM ET August 5. pic.twitter.com/jrTHK7HWIL — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 4, 2026

Fortnite also recently announced two new Bleach collaboration player cosmetics for Kisuke Urahara and Yoruichi Shihōin. The cosmetics will launch in in-game store on Friday. Fortnite previously collaborated with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in December 2025 with player cosmetics based on Bleach characters Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Orihime Inoue.

Shortly after Ironmouse's release, Epic Games announced that it investigated issues where the Ironmouse Sprite was not being granted to players after extraction from a match, and that players werening into empty Sprite Chests.” Fortnite Status subsequently announced the issues had been resolved and the Ironmouse Sprite had been reintroduced to the loot pool. Epic Games posted on X/ Twitter : “If you extracted an Ironmouse Sprite and didn't receive it in your collection, we'll be granting the Sprite to you in the next few days.”

Ironmouse began her VTube career in 2017. She later joined the now defunct VShojo in 2020. In July 2025, Ironmouse announced her departure from the VTubing agency, alleging the agency owed the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) over US$500,000 in charitable donations raised by the VTuber. More than half of VShojo's talent subsequently left the agency following Ironmous's departure, leading to the closure of VShojo.