VIDEO: Tower of God Dub Cast on Episode 12 Drama & Season 1 Finale

The finale for Tower of God Season 1 is out and Anime News Network 's Jacki Jing got the chance to catch up with Chris Hackney (Khun) and Jeannie Tirado (Endorsi) to deep dive into the psychological make up of their characters, that awful thing that happened in Episode 12, what we can expect for the finale and so much more!

Also be warned, there are SPOILERS throughout the video!