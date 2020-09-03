Pro Overwatch Player Bischu Talks Anime Ahead of Playoffs

Los Angeles Gladiators professional Overwatch player Bischu is gearing up for the league playoffs on today. Anime News Network 's Jacki Jing caught up with 26-year-old D.Va and Roadhog player ahead of the team's match for a quick anime-flavored intermission.

What's Bischu's favorite anime? Favorite villain? Favorite hero? Check out our interview to find out!

You can see Bischu and the rest of the Overwatch League compete in the 2020 playoffs starting this Thursday. All matches are broadcast live on the Overwatch League's YouTube channel.