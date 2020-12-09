Interview: D4DJ First Mix Director Seiji Mizushima

D4DJ First Mix follows the story of Rinku Aimoto as she forms a DJ unit of her own in the school she recently transferred to, Yoba Academy, after being inspired by a DJ concert she sees there. Along with her friends, Rinku aims for the high stage while interacting with the other DJ units like Peaky P-key and Photon Maiden.

Last month, Anime News Network published an interview of D4DJ First Mix 's voice cast Yūka Nishio , Aimi , and Risa Tsumugi talking passionately about the characters they voiced and their respective standout moments. Now, we get to hear from director Seiji Mizushima about how his experience as a DJ informed his direction of the show.

D4DJ First Mix released its first episode on October 22nd for an early streaming. Are there any scenes from the 1st episode that were memorable to you? Are there any parts that the fans should pay special attention to?

Besides the DJ scenes and concert scenes, the scene where Rinku hands her shells to Maho is the part I would like the fans to watch closely. I believe we were able to capture the cuteness of Rinku well.

You are also a DJ yourself. As “DJ” is the theme of D4DJ, are there any parts where you put particular emphasis in the anime with your experience?

Of course, whenever the DJ plays. We asked DJ WILDPARTY to help us with depicting realistic mixing scenes.

When you started the production of the anime D4DJ First Mix , was there anything you prepared in advance?

I went back to study dance music and its nature. To portray those in a D4DJ style, I needed to learn and have a deeper understanding of the DJ culture and dance party culture that I was planning to show in the anime.

Can you tell us the most charming parts of Rinku, Kyoko and Saki? When you depict them, what did you emphasize about them?

Rinku is full of energy and extremely optimistic. Curious and avid about anything she sees. Kyoko appears to be cool-headed, but she actually is a passionate and inspired girl who always looks after her friends. Saki is quiet, but she is a talented girl with a great artistic sense and ardent heart.

The three will influence and help each other grow.

What was the process for directing the cast's performances as DJs? How has it been similar to or different from directing other musical roles?

For the DJ movements, I make an effort to depict it as realistically as possible. It's no different from depicting instrument performances as accurately as possible in the band genre anime.

For the characters' daily life movements, we try to create an easy-going atmosphere from their poses and gestures since those scenes are more comedic. The gap between their natural movements and the exaggerated comedic actions creates a pleasant effect, which we pay close attention to.

Please tell us what you hope for the fans to expect in the future development after the 1st episode from your own perspective.

The characters' initial drive to enjoy the music through DJing, how they start to get into it, and the friendship and youth spread by music. I would like the fans to enjoy the experience where Happy Around! discovers the joy of playing, creating and mixing their music together.

The Official YouTube channel is streaming D4DJ First Mix with subtitles in 7 languages, and anime fans all over the world are watching. Is there anything you would like to tell the overseas fans?

Music is the common language of the world. I believe we can connect with everyone all over the world through D4DJ. I would be happy to see everyone enjoying the music from Rinku and her friends, and D4DJ! With the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a difficult time for everyone, but I am looking forward to the day where we can gather and party together!

