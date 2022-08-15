Interview: Avu-chan, Voice of Inu-Oh

Masaaki Yuasa 's newest masterpiece INU-OH hit U.S. cinemas on Friday. To celebrate the occasion, we sat down for an interview with the eponymous Inu-Oh's voice actor Avu-chan , who is also the lead vocalist and songwriter of the rock band Queen Bee. Read on to find out more about Avu-chan 's connection to INU-OH as both a musician and voice talent, along with the depths of INU-OH 's historical setting.

How did your association with Science SARU anime first come about?

I first started working with Science SARU with DEVILMAN crybaby . I played the Devil King Zenon, a character who has three heads. I also sang a song.

What was your reaction when you were first asked not just to perform the theme song of INU-OH but also play its lead character?

At first, I was like, "Me? Is that really going to be okay?" Because this was only my second time working as a voice actor . I was a little worried about being the main character, and I even wondered if I should gain some technical skills by going to a voice acting school. But then I started to realize that they chose me instead of a voice actor because they specifically wanted something I could provide. I was able to realize that early on.

Did you happen to receive any advice or encouragement from the other voice actors working on the film?

Actually, none, because thanks to the pandemic, I did a lot of my recordings alone. On occasion, I did recordings with Tomona's voice actor , Mirai Moriyama , but I didn't get to meet any other voice actors.

Was that a lonely experience compared to working on DEVILMAN crybaby ?

Yes, I was alone, but I did interact a lot with the sound director and I did ask her questions a lot. The production side really gave me free range to do what I wanted, so I really felt like I was being tested. I was also able to show everything about myself.

So how much freedom did you have when it came to expressing the character and the style of the theme song?

A surprising and scary amount.

There's a similarity between you and the characters in the film in the sense that they become public figures while keeping personal details about themselves private. Are you conscious about how much of your “self” you want to express through your work?

Inu-Oh is very similar to me, so I really wasn't that conscious about showing myself through my performance. I was able to play the character straight. I only realized when you brought up that we're both not public about our personal stuff, but that is a good point. Although I show my face and Inu-oh doesn't, we both prioritize the performance and our skills over everything else. We give it our all through that, so in that sense, we're kindred spirits.

The story of INU-OH is about celebrating Japan's diversity in both personal identity and art. How much did you find yourself relating to this theme personally?

For a long time, Japan has had a unique culture. It might not be what we associate with the word "diversity", but it's always been country that tries out all kinds of things, including things like sexuality. Nevertheless, from when I was a child, I've always felt like a witch, and that's expressed in my debut album Witch Hunt. When I look at the people with power, I want to have my own strength, just for me. I think every country has a deeper side like that, and Japan might be no different in that regard.

Slowly, yet surely, people are acknowledging others across all walks of life—that's a work in progress—but well before we were born, this country had so many fascinating depths and mysterious aspects. All kinds of people lived in that Japan too, naturally. As more and more people come to know these different and interesting sides, perhaps they will also come to realize how silly it is to stereotype. I'm working hard towards this end!

Do you have a message for the international audiences?

We're thinking of performing in all sorts of places around the world. I hope that INU-OH can be a good opportunity for people to learn about Queen Bee, and for Queen Bee to be a good opportunity to learn about INU-OH . I hope that our band can help you love this film even more. I hope I can meet you all at a live performance one day!