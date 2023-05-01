MAN WITH A MISSION Talks New Demon Slayer Season, Upcoming International Tour

You can always count on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba theme songs to grab your attention. The opening and theme songs of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc feature a team-up between two top artists in Japan: rock band MAN WITH A MISSION and milet , whose unique singing style combines pop, R&B, hip-hop, and rock.

MAN WITH A MISSION 's Jean-Ken Johnny spoke to Anime News Network about the collaboration. "I believe that [ milet ] has a genuine voice that contains emotion and passion and also a spice of darkness which perfectly matches the animation's vibe," he said.

For the opening theme song, "Kizuna No Kiseki," Johnny commented that he especially loves the second bridge where milet takes the lead. "I made the melody of the bridge, imagining how she would sing."

To him, the song is about "the beauty and the importance of the bond that we have or create with our friends, family, comrades, and your love. But it is also telling the unbreakable will you need to pursue your goal as it describes the stories of both heroes and demons as well."

Overall, MAN WITH A MISSION and milet made for a great team, although when asked if they ever considered making milet wear a wolf mask, too, just to help her fit in, Johnny responded, "Never."

Johnny has a lot of positive thoughts about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in general, describing it as the "mega-hit anime series of the decade full of great action, beautiful animation, and a story that has a heart-moving message and philosophy of good and evil, life and death." Working on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc has been a privilege. "I wanted the song to deliver the message of what this series has, but also wanted the song to be a summary of the whole story at the same time."

Besides Demon Slayer , MAN WITH A MISSION is notable for performing themes for ] Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Vinland Saga , the fifth season of My Hero Academia , The Seven Deadly Sins , and the first two seasons of the Log Horizon anime series. They also contributed songs for the Crows Explode , HK/Hentai Kamen , and Judge live-action films. The group is beloved around the world for combining elements of hard rock and dance rock, as well as for performing in wolf masks.

Johnny is particularly looking forward to the band's international tour in May, which will come to the United States on May 13. When asked which places in the U.S. and abroad he's looking forward to performing at, he responded, "I'm sure that all of the places are gonna be great. Really looking forward to eating the clam chowder in San Francisco. I hope the people in all the cities we're going to tell us what to eat or what to see."

"It's been more than a while since we last traveled and saw you all. Can't wait to have fun with you guys once again. And make sure you check out the newest season of Kimetsu no Yaiba with our song."