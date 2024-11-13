Onward to the Alvarez Empire: Hiroshi Kataoka Discusses FAIRY TAIL 2

©Hiro Mashima, KODANSHA/FAIRY TAIL Committee, TV TOKYO ©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Can you name a popular anime that doesn't have a tie-in video game? Sure, there are some rare exceptions, but just about every anime series that's even moderately popular will get the video game treatment sooner or later. Some of these, like the Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi game series for instance, are beloved and have become cultural touchstones in their own right. While today, there are more kinds of tie-in anime games than ever before in terms of quality and design, how many of them are trying to overtly iterate upon their direct predecessor?

That's what producer Hiroshi Kataoka describes as he goes into detail on the upcoming FAIRY TAIL 2 game. In this interview, the longtime action RPG producer acknowledges the criticism levied against the original FAIRY TAIL game, how this sequel will offer a fundamentally different experience than the original, and what elements of both the original work and previous game this new title will attempt to highlight.

While this game is set to cover the final Alvarez arc from the Fairy Tail anime and manga, can we expect any material from the new Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest series in this game?

HIROSHI KATAOKA : This title focuses on the final "Alvarez Empire" arc, and the story has been adjusted for a video game adaptation.

The previous game, FAIRY TAIL , began after the seven-year time skip in the original series and focused on rebuilding the Fairy Tail guild. Can players expect a guild rebuilding mechanic in this game, even without having that narrative element?

KATAOKA: Considering the situation in this game is that the Alvarez Empire is on the offensive, we have not adopted a system in which you receive requests at the guild. In order not to break the flow of constantly changing situations in this final chapter of the game. It basically progresses in a more RPG-like manner with story-driven gameplay.





A common criticism of the previous title was that it was difficult for people unfamiliar with Fairy Tail to approach the game. Will there be more accommodations for people unfamiliar with Fairy Tail in FAIRY TAIL 2 ?

KATAOKA: Yes. At the beginning of the game, there is an event where dialogue between characters will look back at the story of the first FAIRY TAIL game. Along with that, players can also refer to a database in the main menu that contains this summary. There is also an in-game glossary that can be used when characters refer to specific terms, so I believe those who are interacting with FAIRY TAIL for the first time, along with those who may have read the manga in the past but may have forgotten some of the details, can find themselves immersed in the story. Of course, playing the previous FAIRY TAIL game and watching/reading the anime/manga can increase the enjoyment of the game, but I think going back to the original work after enjoying and completing the game is fine as well.

The producer of the previous FAIRY TAIL game was Keisuke Kikuchi . What's it like to continue a video game series that someone else started? What are the challenges? Did you inherit any directions or guidelines that have been useful in this development process?

KATAOKA: With Kikuchi-san being the producer of the previous game and me being the director, we have been involved since the project's inception. We communicate and share our thoughts on a regular basis. Sometimes, we bounce ideas back and forth, but overall, there has been no major reworking of the process.

Hiro Mashima 's character designs are famously appealing and eye-catching. Which costumes and outfits can we look forward to seeing these characters wearing in the game? Will those be unlockable or available for purchase as DLC?

KATAOKA: The main outfits in this game are based on the "Alvarez Empire" arc from the original series and have been reworked for this game. We are preparing to offer other outfits through various unlockables, free/paid DLC, and special bonuses, so please look forward to it!





There were seven types of elemental magic in the previous game. Will there be more in this title, or will that gameplay system change in any other ways?

KATAOKA: Skills have been reorganized to match the real-time and action elements, and while some are returning, there are some brand-new skills. There are aspects such as elemental affinity and skill ranges that are carried over into this game, with effective styles and additional effects from chains being added. The main focus of the gameplay is on action-oriented combo attacks, but making full use of these tactics available to you will help battles proceed in your favor.

Is this game geared more towards casual turn-based RPG fans, or will there be enough depth and challenge for more hardcore RPG players to resonate with this title?

KATAOKA: With the first game, we thought there would be many fans of the IP who weren't used to playing video games, so we focused on turn-based gameplay that would show the flashy skills while also allowing players to take their time in their decision-making. Since this game focuses on replicating the more intense final arc of the original series, and we also wanted to answer the calls of fans who wanted to enjoy more action, we kept our way of thinking the same but changed it to real-time battles where one character is controlled, and added action elements to battles. The result was keeping the easy-to-understand and easy-to-play base while making battles speedy, feel good, and have big flashy moves, as well as allowing players to combine the strength of all the Fairy Tail team members by coordinating between team members or switching the player (controlled) character, which I think has really made it match the expectations of what battles should be like in this final chapter.

Will FAIRY TAIL 2 be dubbed into local languages for the countries where it will be released, or will this title exclusively feature Japanese vocal performances?

KATAOKA: We did consider English dubs along with English subtitles, but this game will have the same structure as the previous one. We will continue to consider this in the future, depending on the circumstances.



