With Trigun Stargaze firmly on the horizon, we were recently able to talk with Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow at New York Comic Con 2025 about how the previous anime, Trigun Stampede , came to be and how he writes both his characters and story.

ANN: When you found out they were making a Trigun remake, what were you thinking?

Yasuhiro Nightow : When I was first approached with the Trigun Stampede project, we were doing a screening of Blood Blockade Battlefront at a theater, and we were on break time. And then a producer came and said, “I want to adapt Trigun as a 3D CG anime. What do you think about it?” And the emotion that I felt then was as if you were watching a Marvel film, and the credits finish—and then the after-credits scene happens. You walk into this black room, and there's the guy in the eyepatch waiting for you. And then he says, “You should join S.H.I.E.L.D.” That's the emotion that I felt. So from then on, everything was like playing a bonus stage.

ANN: What was your reaction when you started seeing this remake come to life?

Nightow: From the start, it was presented to me that this was going to be a reboot with elements of Trigun . So it was going to try to fly as high as it could with the concept of Trigun . And as the character designs came in, I felt a real sense of freshness. One of the things that stood out to me was that, when drawing the original manga, I used to think that if Vash had bangs, he would have a mellow image. And when the new designs came out for Vash, I thought, “Ah, so this is that other possible answer.” It was a new kind of discovery for me as well.

© 2026 内藤泰弘・少年画報社／「TRIGUN STARGAZE」製作委員会

Who's your favorite character in

Nightow: I mean, it's really difficult to choose one character. Every single character was brought to life with incredible quality—and the voice actors are doing such an amazing job. But whenever I see Wolfwood going on a rampage, I really feel a lot of satisfaction. So I'm always looking forward to those scenes.

ANN: Can you talk about the complexities of the brotherhood in Trigun ?

Nightow: With Trigun , I've never had this god's eye view of the story. I've always put myself into the character's shoes. For example, Knives and Vash. Whenever I tell stories about each of them, I put myself in each character's shoes, and try to act out everything they can, so they can be realized as best they can. So it's a very, very exhausting effort, because I'm not trying to have them go through a story that I designed. I'm trying to have them each live their own way—acting out their choices as best they can. So every time I do this, I come out of it very exhausted—and I'm not sure if that's the right answer on how to do things, but I put in everything I can.

ANN: Is there anything you'd like to say to the fans?

Nightow: I'm fortunate to visit many parts of the world—even places I've never been to. The fans will meet me with their love, and I'm very, very appreciative of this. I will continue to do everything I can to keep on creating my stories. So if, while you're enjoying other works, you could also spare a little attention for mine from time to time, I'd be really happy. I'll keep doing my best.