Hiro Mashima's Heros Crossover Manga Mini-Series Ends on December 25

The combined second and third issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiro Mashima 's new Heros crossover mini-series will end in the magazine's next issue on December 25.

The mini-series is a crossover between the worlds of Mashima's Rave Master , Fairy Tail , and Edens Zero manga . Mashima noted that the magazine's staff asked him to produce a work to mark the magazine's 60th anniversary.

The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on October 16. The new mini-series runs concurrently in the weekly magazine with Mashima's Edens Zero . Mashima's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga also serializes weekly during the run of Heros .

Mashima launched his Edens Zero manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The fourth English volume shipped in print on September 10.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006 and ended in July 2017.

The most recent and final anime season based on Mashima's manga premiered in Japan in October 2018. The anime series ended on September 29 with 328 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streamed the anime with English subtitles. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The manga has inspired two earlier television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha Comics publishes the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in North America.