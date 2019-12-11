Palm Springs Int'l Film Fest to Screen Weathering With You Anime Film

Film to screen in California for January 2-13 event

The Palm Springs International Film Festival in California announced on Tuesday that it will screen Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You anime film during the January 2-13 event. The festival will screen the film in the "Awards Buzz - Best International Feature Film Submissions" category, which features 51 official submissions from the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film will screen in California on January 3 at 6:15 p.m. at Mary Pickford is D'Place, January 6 at 12:00 p.m. at Regal Cinemas in Palm Springs, and January 10 at 12:45 p.m. at Mary Pickford is D'Place.

The film has been submitted for consideration for both the Animated Feature Film category and the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Fathom Events will screen the film in theaters in the United States on January 15 and 16. The screenings will be a "Special Fan Preview" with exclusive bonus content before GKIDS opens the film in North America on January 17. The screenings starting on January 17 will have both English-subtitled screenings and English- dub screenings.

The Laemmle Theater's Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California screened Weathering With You from November 29 to December 5.

Weathering With You opened in 359 theaters and 448 screens in Japan on July 19. The film sold 1,159,020 tickets for 1,643,809,400 yen (about US$15.22 million) in its first three days in 358 theaters. The film ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film has so far earned 13.9 million yen (about US$127 million). The film is now the #7 highest-earning domestic film of all time in Japan and the highest-grossing film in Japan this year.

GKIDS has licensed the film for North America, and it describes the story:

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...

The anime won the Audience Award at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles in October, and also won the Best Animated Feature Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia on November 21. The film received a nomination in the Best Animated Independent Feature category for the 47th Annual Annie Awards. The Annie Awards ceremony will be held on January 25, 2020.

Sources: Palm Springs International Film Festival, IndieWire (Ryan Lattanzio)