Drummer Yū 'masshoi' Yamauchi Passes Away at 37
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Drummer Yū Yamauchi (masshoi) passed away on December 4 due to acute heart failure. He was 37. His family held a private funeral for relatives and colleagues, but announced that fans "would be able to say their farewells" on a separate occasion.
Yamauchi is best known in anime as the drummer that composer Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Guilty Crown, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) employed for his various pieces and songs. Yamauchi performed many of these pieces live, and was also a regular drummer for the Animelo Summer Live concert since 2014. He performed as session musician for such artists as LiSA, Luna Haruna, and Shoko Nakagawa.
Many of the musicians and artists Yamauchi has worked with have since tweeted their own tributes to the drummer, including Haruna, T.M. Revolution, Nakagawa, fhána, YURiKA, MYTH&ROID, Suzuko Mimori, and Nao Tōyama.
Thanks to Omiya for the news tip.
Source: Oricon