Drummer Yū 'masshoi' Yamauchi Passes Away at 37

Drummer Yū Yamauchi (masshoi) passed away on December 4 due to acute heart failure. He was 37. His family held a private funeral for relatives and colleagues, but announced that fans "would be able to say their farewells" on a separate occasion.

Yamauchi is best known in anime as the drummer that composer Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Guilty Crown , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) employed for his various pieces and songs. Yamauchi performed many of these pieces live, and was also a regular drummer for the Animelo Summer Live concert since 2014. He performed as session musician for such artists as LiSA , Luna Haruna , and Shoko Nakagawa .

Many of the musicians and artists Yamauchi has worked with have since tweeted their own tributes to the drummer, including Haruna, T.M. Revolution , Nakagawa, fhána , YURiKA , MYTH&ROID , Suzuko Mimori , and Nao Tōyama .

Thanks to Omiya for the news tip.

Source: Oricon