Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Unveils New Trailer

Game debuts on PS4 on March 3

The Game Awards event revealed a new trailer for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII game on Thursday.

The game will launch worldwide on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until March 3, 2021.

The game will have Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and 1st Class Editions. The Deluxe Edition contains an art book, a mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Cactuar. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Carbuncle and Cactuar. The 1st Class Edition includes all the content from the Deluxe Edition, a DLC Materia for Carbuncle, as well as a Play Arts Kai figure named "Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona." People who pre-order the game will receive a DLC Materia for Chocobo Chick. Digital pre-orders will also include a theme for the PS4 menu.

Tetsuya Nomura confirmed in an interview in November 2018 that the remake was the next PR priority for Square Enix after the release of Kingdom Hearts III this past January. Nomura is returning to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima is also returning to write the scenario.

Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.